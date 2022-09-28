Amritsar school bus driver leaves kids in rain, suspended

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 27

In a case of gross negligence reported by the parents of four children, a school bus operator left behind the kids on GT road, opposite Alpha One Mall, which is one of the busiest parts of national highway. The incident is of Saturday morning (September 24), when the minivan driver picked up students of DAV Public school, Cantonment branch, aged between 5-7 years, from their respective homes for school. “After he picked them up in a minivan, the driver shifted all the children into a bus, which he operates and the shift happened at the GT Road. In his negligence and without any attendant or helper present, he left behind the four kids, in rain. I got call from a stranger, who was crossing by when he saw the kids and asked them why they were at the spot unattended,” shared Ravi Kumar, one of the parents of the kids left behind.

Following the incident, the parents lodged a complaint to school management regarding the blunder.

Meanwhile, Dr Pallavi Sethi, Principal, DAV Public School, today held a meeting with the parents and looking into the matter, suspended the driver. “I would encourage more parents to share the details of their kids, means of transport, with us,” she said.