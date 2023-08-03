Amritsar: Senior Study II students excel in CUET

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Senior Study II felicitated students who scored well in the CUET results announced recently. In a show of encouragement, the school management honoured students for their impressive achievements in Delhi University ranks in their respective programmes. Saket Malhotra displayed exceptional prowess in CUET by achieving a perfect 100 percentile in economics and painting and a commendable 99 in accountancy and English. Exemplifying a well-rounded academic ability, Saket secured AIR 515 in BCom (Hons.) and AIR 245 in BCom (Prg). Ankita Thakur also displayed academic excellence by achieving a perfect 100 percentile in English in CUET as well as by securing AIR 634 in BCom (Prg).

Shweta tops MA History

Guru Nanak Dev University has recently declared the results of MA history semester-2. Students of DAV College have given an excellent performance in the final examinations. Shweta Thakur, student of MA history, has brought laurels to the college by achieving the first position in university. She scored 336 marks out of 400. Principal Amardeep Gupta, head, History Department, Dr Babusha Maingi and other faculty members of the department, congratulated Shweta for her achievement. While giving the credit of her success to the principal and the staff, Shweta said that it got possible due to the assiduous efforts of her teachers. She thanked the principal, Amardeep Gupta, for providing her guidance and support.

10-day NSS camp concludes

Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School NCC cadets participated in a 10-day camp organised by 24 Punjab Battalion Army Wing NCC at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology, Ranjit Avenue. On the occasion, the Principal of the school, Puneet Kaur Nagpal, congratulated the cadets and encouraged them to move ahead in life. She said the NCC cadets enthusiastically participated in all the activities during the said camp and the school won the trophy for the best drill.

KCET signs MoU with NIT Delhi

Achieving another milestone, to uplift the knowledge of faculty and to acquaint them with latest teaching skills Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET), Ranjit Avenue, has signed MoU with National Institute of Technology, Delhi. The MoU was signed by Dr Ajay Kumar Sharma (Director, NIT Delhi) and Dr Manju Bala (Director, Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology). During the signing ceremony, Dr Ajay ensured to conduct the conferences and faculty development programmes to train and elate the faculties.

Induction programme for freshers

The Department of Hotel Management and Tourism, Guru Nanak Dev University, organised an induction programme on for the newly enrolled students of BHMCT (Bachelors of Hotel Management and Catering Technology), BTTM (Bachelors of Tourism and Travel Management), Diploma in Food Production and Certificate Course in Bakery & Confectionery. The key speakers were chef Navneet Singh, Ritika Gupta, Angad Grewal, Shivani Ranaut, and Nikhil Gill. Professor in charge Mandeep Kaur greeted the guests with floral welcome and felicitated the newly admitted students. The speakers engaged into interactive sessions with the students and inspired the young minds to focus on hard work along with smart work and join the industry with positive intent. They shared their valuable experiences from the hospitality and tourism industry which has plenty of growth opportunities.

Global student bags job at Rs 30L pa

Global Group of Institutes added yet another feather to its cap when 2023 batch pass out student Priya of BTech (CSE) selected as software support & service engineer in Rabtor NZ Limited, a leading New Zealand-based company. The selected student will be based at Manukau, Auckland, in New Zealand, and will draw a package of Rs 30 lakh per annum. Global Group of Institutes felicitated the student on her selection at a specially organised ceremony. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman, accompanied by Dr MS Saini, campus director, led the Global fraternity in honouring Priya and her mother, who accompanied her.