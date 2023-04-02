 Amritsar: SGHSSS gets new principal : The Tribune India

date 2023-04-02

Amritsar: SGHSSS gets new principal

Mandeep Singh takes over as the principal of SGHSSS.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Mandeep Singh has been appointed as the principal of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, GT Road. The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) secretary, Swinder Singh Kathunangal, appreciated the services rendered by former principal Dharamveer Singh. Mandeep Singh expressed his gratitude to the management for appointing him as the principal.

Ayushi first in dist in BBA exam

Ayushi Wahi, a student of DAV College, Amritsar, has been declared the district topper of BBA (Semester III) examination. Ayushi secured 268 marks out of 300 in the examination. Principal Amardeep Gupta congratulated Ayushi and appreciated the efforts of professors. The Commerce Department head, Ullas Chopra, said, “Ayushi had secured a merit position in the college earlier, but this is the first time she has topped at the varsity level. She made a lot of efforts to score well but did not expect good result.”

‘Eat right campus’ certificate given

Khalsa College has been awarded with ‘Eat Right Campus’ certificate because of the good quality of food being served in the mess and canteens. The certificate has been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, FSSAI and Food Safety Department, Amritsar. Principal Mehal Singh said the duration of the certificate is for two years from March 28, 2023 to March 27, 2025. He said it was a matter of great pride for the college that such a certificate had been issued.

New session starts at Spring Dale

The new academic session of Spring Dale School started with a hawan, which was organised on the school campus. The staff and students attended the hawan, keeping with the philanthropic legacy of the school, langar was distributed among the inmates of various charitable institutions, including the lepers’ home and Citizen Forum Vidya Mandir School, Maqboolpura, by the staff and students. Chairman Spring Dale Educational Society Sahiljit Singh Sandhu and Kirat Sandhu Cheema, Director, Spring Dale Senior School, conveyed their well wishes to the students.

Ram Ashram begins new session

Shri Ram Ashram School commenced the new academic session by performing religious prayers and a hawan. Principal Neetu Sharma, while addressing the students, said performing a hawan was the finest way to begin the new session. She said education blended with moral values helps the nation builders to combat strife and storms occurring in their lives. Balbir Bajaj and secretary Satish Bansal gave heartfelt wishes to students for their prosperous future.

School students ace exam

Tarn Taran: Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chabal, running under the aegis of Chief Khalsa Diwan honoured students, who achieved merit positions in an exam conducted by Sikh Missionary College, Ludhiana. Principal Urminder Kaur said Muskandeep Kaur and Mehakpreet Kaur of Class VIII secured the positions. The principal said five students got A grade, nine B grade and thirteen students got C grade. / oc

Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

