SGPC to hold gurmat camps in summer vacations in every constituency

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

The SGPC has decided to organise gurmat samagams (religious congregations) and amrit sanchar samagams (initiation ceremonies) in every constituency and special gurmat camps for students during their summer vacations.

This was decided during the Dharam Parchar Committee (DPC) meeting presided over by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday.

“Students and the staff of Sikh missionary colleges and gurmat institutions will organise gurmat teaching camps in the gurdwaras during the summer vacations. Under these camps, knowledge about Gurbani, Gurus’ history and Sikh rehat maryada will be shared in every village for a period of one month and on the conclusion of the camp, a march will be carried out against the menace of drugs,” he said.

He said under the religious preaching campaign, groups of parcharaks will be sent to all villages of the state and with the support of SGPC members, they will hold programmes and amrit sanchar programmes in their respective constituencies.

The preaching of Sikh faith will also be done through digital mediums to widen its reach. “Under this, the dhadis (balladeers), kavishars (poets) and pracharaks (preachers) will carry out the work of religious preaching from the platforms of social media,” he said.

Similarly, a decision has also been taken to organise five-day gurmat refresher course camps for religious teachers of SGPC’s educational institutions and staff of gurmat colleges and institutions.

The expert scholars of gurmat will address during these refresher camps on the topic of ‘Gurmat Education and Teaching Guidelines’ and along with this, teachers will also be motivated to prepare Sikh youths to tackle the present panthak challenges. During the meeting, the simplification of administrative affairs of Dharam Prachar Committee was also done.

The SGPC president condemned disrespect of Gutka Sahib in Bathinda.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami took strict notice of disrespect of Gurbani’s holy Gutka Sahib and pothis by throwing the angs (limbs) from a tower situated on Multania road in Bathinda. SGPC’s area member Bibi Joginder Kaur and manager of Gurdwara Haji Rattan, Bathinda have been asked to lodge a police complaint in this regard.

#SGPC #Sikhs