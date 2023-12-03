 Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School : The Tribune India

Chief guest Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP, during the centenary celebrations at Shri Ram Ashram Public School.



Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School celebrated centenary of Shri Ram Educational Society (SREC) on December 1. Chief guest Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP, addressed the students, faculty and alumni on the occasion. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan accorded a warm greeting to Trivedi and shared the 100-year journey of the society and the school’s achievements through an annual report. The students of classes VI to X paid a tribute to Acharya Sunder Singh, the founder of the society, by unfolding his life spectrum through a captivating play. Through their performance, the students transported the audience back to 1923, when SREC was founded at the height of the National Movement, in the wake of the Non-Cooperation Movement by Mahatma Gandhi and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In the Acharya Sunder Singh Memorial lecture series, Trivedi delivered a lecture to the distinguished guests, highlighting the importance of education, and the role of parents and schools in grooming a child. Remembering Aacharya Sundar Singh’s contribution and exemplary work, principal Sankhyan said the school is a living model of his rich legacy. She said that the school was the first institution to provide co-education in North India, and students consider it a prestige to study in the institution.

Khalsa College of Engineering

The All-India Council for Technical Education approved a three-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Universal Human Values. The event, organised at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology, aimed to promote a culture of holistic education. The focus was on integrating moral and ethical principles with technical education. Resource persons Dr Priya Darshni and Dr Manisha Gupta, and Dr Manju Bala (director) addressed the workshop. Dr Bala said that FDP intends to uplift the standard of education by fostering a feeling of humanity, social responsibility, and ethical ideals among educators. She said the key objective of FDP is to instil the qualities of ethical leadership, inclusivity, diversity, empathy and compassion in the educators. Dr Priya Darshni said that faculty members undergoing this programme are expected to become ambassadors of universal human values, imparting not only technical knowledge but also instilling a sense of ethics and social responsibility in their students. She said that the three-day programme includes interactive sessions, case studies, assignments and practical sessions.

Holy Heart Presidency School

The 12th National Para Judo Championship was organised by the Indian Blind and Para Judo Association and hosted by Holy Heart Presidency School, with 280 players from all over the country participating. The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp in the presence of the chief guest Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, President of Chief Khalsa Dewan, MLA, and other dignitaries. The championship featured fierce competition among para-judoka from various parts of the country. Haryana secured the first runners-up title, while Jammu and Kashmir emerged as the overall winners. This four-day-long championship came to an end with the national anthem reverberating at the venue.

Bhavan’s SL Public School

The 31st District Level Children Science Congress was held on the premises of Bhavan’s SL Public School on the theme ‘Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Wellbeing’. A flagship programme of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, it was organised by District Education Officer (DEO) Sushil Kumar Tuli, who was also the chief guest. During the event, students from different schools showcased their science projects, which were supervised by Narendra Singh (District Coordinator of CSC), Balraj Singh Dhillon (Deputy DEO) and Jasbir Singh Gill. The senior category saw the participation of 28 teams, while 18 teams figured in the junior category. The students performed with great zeal and enthusiasm. In the junior category, the first position was bagged by Bhavan SL Public School, which was followed by Holy Heart Presidency and GGSS, Jandiala Guru. Bhavan SL Public School bagged the top prize in the senior category too, while the second and third positions were taken by GGSS (Nawakot) and Holy Heart Presidency School, respectively. The winning teams will now participate in the state level.

