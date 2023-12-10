Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Sen Sec School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Sen Sec School (ICSE and ISC) organised a quiz competition on ‘Science and Environment in everyday life’. A total of five teams were formed, in which the students of classes XI and XII (science) participated. Team D stood first with Ritika, Harshita Gupta and Narayan Bhardwaj as participants, followed by Team E with Nitika Nirala, Madhav Arora and Awadh Sharma. Principal Neetu Sharma highlighted the importance of Science as a part and parcel of our lives. These competitions open up new perspectives of comprehension and aid advancement in the field of education. Science and technology has revolutionised every aspect of our lives and there is a dire need to keep pace with fast moving trends.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan organised a session for parents on the importance of eye care. The session was conducted by renowned ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon, Dr KK Bhalla. He talked about eye care and various eye diseases common among children these days, particularly myopia. He made the parents aware about the factors that cause myopia, which are genetics, poor diet, excessive screen time and premature birth. He laid stress on the importance of regular eye check-ups and advised the students to eat green vegetables, fresh fruits, healthy and nutritious diet, along with a reduction in their screen time.

Indian Institute of Management

The Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, hosted the 7th annual operations and strategy conclave, Sankshetra, today. Sankshetra serves as a dais for eminent industrialists from the operations and strategy fields to break down the current happenings in this area of work and explore their various facets. The conclave had two sessions. The operations session was conducted on the theme ‘Role of Supply Chain in Creating Circular Economy’. Through this session, industry stalwarts from the operations domain explored the crucial role of the supply chain in creating a circular economy by influencing how products are designed, produced, consumed, and disposed of. The keynote speaker for the operations panel was Ajay Singh, Vice President (supply chain management, Hindustan Platinum). Other panellists included Dr Radha Mohan Gupta, former SVP (supply chain, Devyani International Limited); Mandar Kulkarni, Head (warehouse and logistics, Sun Pharma); Shivendra Ojha, Director (strategic sourcing and procurement, Cargill); Ajay Sikka, Director (global supply chain CoE, Carrier); Bharat Bhushan Rathi, Head (distribution and logistics, Mankind Pharma Ltd). The strategy session was conducted on the theme ‘Navigating Economic Downturns: Industry Challenges and Strategies’.

