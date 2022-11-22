Amritsar: Snatchers nabbed

Amritsar, November 21
The Amritsar rural police nabbed two persons for robbing a plastic crockery vendor in Kathunangal area here yesterday.
They were identified as Arshdeep Singh and Princepal Singh, both residents of Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur district.
Harjit Singh, the complainant, told the police that he was going from Shehzada village to Chawinda Devi village when bike-borne masked miscreants snatched Rs 4,000 at gunpoint. Harjit entered into a scuffle with the robbers and was able to pull down their mask, revealing their identity. He caught hold of Arshdeep while Princepal managed to flee.
The police reached the spot and arrested Arshdeep and seized a country made pistol from him. The police registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act against them. During the probe, the police also arrested Princepal and seized an illegal pistol besides 6 bullets from him.
SSP Swapan sharma said Princepal was wanted in an attempt to murder case in Fatehgarh Churian while a snatching case was registered against him in Pathankot also. In the both cases, he was absconding.
