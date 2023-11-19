Amritsar: Spring Blossoms School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of Spring Blossoms School presented their annual show 2023 — ‘The Wizard of OZ’, organised on November 18 and 19 at the school premises. The story revolves around the fact that good always triumphs over evil. Students between the age group of 3-6 years presented a vibrant show. The two-day event was marked by four shows; each presided over by a different chief guest. The function was inaugurated on November 18, by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA, Amritsar (North). Principal Anupama Mehra said, “Youth of today needs to be readied for the global stage in order to make them thinkers, inquirers and confident learners, so that they can compete with the best brains in the world. This is exactly what we aim at doing, here at Spring Blossoms”. She added that we should follow our own heart and learn how to stand up for what we believe is right. School Director Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema motivated the children with her inspirational words and said, “What children learn in their impressionable childhood years stays with them throughout their lives, hence it is essential to inculcate values from this tender age itself.”

DAV Public School

Writer Artinder Sandhu being honoured in Amritsar.

To promote love for literature, the Literary Club of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, organised an inspiring talk by an eminent writer Artinder Sandhu for the students of classes IX and X. In her address, she laid emphasis on the importance of literature and its impact on education and young students. She swayed the students with her touching life journey and experiences. The stories she wrote mirror her own life. She also highlighted that reading books is one of the most beneficial ways of improving language skills and inspired the students to delve into the world of books. Her address left the young minds in a state of awe. Principal Pallavi Sethi expressed her gratitude to the speaker. She encouraged the students to inculcate a habit of reading books, as they strengthen the mind with positive moral qualities and provide a new direction to mankind.

Guru Nanak Dev University

A two-day national seminar was organised in the Hindi Department of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, under the joint aegis of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, Delhi and Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra (Ministry of Education, Government of India). Seminar convener and Chairman of the department, Dr Sunil, introduced professor Harmohinder Singh Bedi as the keynote speaker. The main theme of this seminar, divided into several sessions, was ‘Contribution of litterateurs of Punjab to Hindi literature.’ Scholars, professors and representatives of many institutions from different parts of the country presented their views. “The seminar made us realise that the eternal stream of origin and development of Hindi passes through the fertile land of Punjab,” said Dr Sunil. The autobiography of Harmohinder, ‘Lekhe Avahi Bhaag’, the book ‘Sant Garibdas’ by Dr Sunil, the magazine ‘Sahitya Silsila’ written by Dr Ajay Sharma and many other books were inaugurated and released. Ramsajan Pandey Memorial Award was announced, under which the first award of 2023, will be given to the Chancellor of Central University, Himachal Pradesh, Harmohinder Singh Bedi (Padma Shri awardee).