Amritsar: Spring Dale lifts overall trophy

Campus notes

Spring Dale students with overall winners trophy.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: It was a proud moment for Spring Dale Senior School when eight member team based upon the students from grade V to XII won the overall winners’ trophy in the inter-school competition ‘Millennium Challenge’ held at Millennium School, Amritsar. While the school won the debate competition, Birinder Singh from grade XI bagged the trophy for the best speaker and Kripa Arora, a student of grade V, was adjudged the first runner-up in the poetry recitation, shared school Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, congratulated the students and the team of teachers behind this success. Sandhu said that such experiences go a long way in shaping up the personality of children and thereby making them confident global citizens.

Khalsa College honours player

Olympian and shooting player of Khalsa College was honoured with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh for his outstanding performance in various competitions. College Principal Mehal Singh congratulated player Divyansh Pawar for winning gold and silver medals in various high-level events. Divyansh had won gold in SSF World Cup, one gold and two silver medals in the World University Games 2023 in China, including a silver medal in the combined team event. He said per the guidelines issued by Khalsa College governing council honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, all kinds of legitimate facilities are being provided to the students to excel in academics as well as other activities so that they complete their studies..

Entrepreneurship Day celebrated

Post Graduate Department of Commerce and Institution’s Innovation Council jointly celebrated World Entrepreneurship Day. CA Ajitpal Singh Aneja and CA Rakesh Chawla were the keynote speakers. While sharing his views, Principal Amardeep Gupta opined that entrepreneurs were the backbone of the economy. With their vision and perseverance, entrepreneurs build up empires from scratch. Without the bloodshed, and twice the amount of goodwill, these empires go on to generate employment and give the economy of the country, a new lease of life. While addressing the students, keynote speakers CA Ajitpal Singh Aneja shared his insights on entrepreneurship and building startups. Ajitpal talked about the importance of building a vibrant, employee-centric culture and how it can enhance the profitability of a venture. “Building a business isn’t just about profits, it’s about people too. Nurturing a positive culture isn’t just ethically sound, it’s also good for business,” he added. CA Rakesh Chawla opined that one can’t be a successful entrepreneur if he’s risk averse.

Global Institute holds TT contest

Global Group of Institutes organised ‘Global Table Tennis League Season-II 2023’ on a knockout basis. The day-long tournament was organised on the campus today in which teams from different departments took part in the league matches and vied for the place in the finals to clinch the championship trophy. The team of Department of Pharmacy captured the trophy to become champion of Global Table Tennis League Season-II 2023 by defeating the team of Department of Management. The team of BTech (CSE) remained third. The winners, 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up teams in the league were awarded trophies, medals and certificates by MS Saini, campus director, during the prize distribution ceremony.

