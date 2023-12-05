 Amritsar: Spring Dale students TT champ : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
  Amritsar: Spring Dale students TT champ
Amritsar: Spring Dale students TT champ

Spring Dale students show victory sign after their CBSE national table tennis win in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Dale premises became vibrant and alive with the pulsating beats of dhol while the school welcomed its young achievers after winning the table tennis nationals. The teachers and children joined the celebrations and were seen offering sweets to each other. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, briefed that his school’s table tennis team comprising of Rajveer Singh Bhatia of grade IX, Nitya of grade VIII and Saisha Maheshwari of grade VI, made their school proud by winning the leading positions during the CBSE National Table Tennis Championship held at Bhopal. “While Rajveer and Nitya were declared winners in their respective categories and hence awarded with gold medals, Saisha was adjudged the second runner-up and was awarded with a bronze medal,” said Sandhu. School principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma cheered up the winners and their mentors for this remarkable achievement.

Navy Day celebrated at SRA

Indian Navy Day was celebrated at Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School, Amritsar, on Monday. To commemorate the presence of this day, the students of grade VII presented the assembly to honour the valour and resilience of the nation’s stellar maritime legacy. The students through their eloquent speeches narrated the chronicles of courage, heroism and sacrifices made by the naval forces — the guardians of our sea borders. The students also recited a poem evoking the sense of duty, discipline and patriotism. The highlight of the assembly was the ceremonial parade conducted by the cadets of the naval unit of the school followed by a collective pledge by the students to uphold the ideals of courage, dedication and service exemplified by the Indian Navy. The assembly concluded with the national anthem. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan threw light on the tri-dimensional aspect of the Indian Navy, working both above and below the sea surface to safeguard the interests of our nation and paid gratitude to the naval heroes. She motivated the students to instil the spirit of patriotism in themselves to serve the country.

DAV students win debate contest

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, won first position for the second consecutive time in the 14th All India Sardar Darshan Singh Memorial Debate competition held at State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt. As many as 60 students from 30 eminent schools of Punjab participated in the competition. The topic of debate was artificial intelligence is a threat to Humanity’. Guruta Nandan, a class XI students of arts stream, and Bhavika Aggarwal of commerce impressed the audience with their outstanding performance and brought home the glittering running trophy along with a cash prize of Rs10,000. The judges praised their oratory abilities and fluency. Principal Pallavi Sethi appreciated the students for their accomplishments and encouraged them to continue participating in such activities for their overall development.

BBK students shine in GNDU exams

The students of BBK DAV College for Women again excelled in the GNDU examinations. Sonam Handa of Masters in Tourism Management (semester-II, 88.58%), Ramanpreet Kaur of Masters in Tourism (semester-IV, 88.6%) and Harshita of BVoc Theatre, semester-IV stood 1st in the university. Seerat Narula of Masters in Tourism Management (semester-II, 73.5%) and Vanshika Sharma of Masters in Tourism Management (semester-II 73.5%) stood 2nd in the university. Principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students for their brilliant performance.

Australian Students at SGTBCW

Gabriel Keam and Oscar Phipps, scholars from University of Melbourne, are on educational tour of India. During their visit to Amritsar, they visited Shri Guru Teg Bahadur College for Women (SGTBCW) and exchanged their opinions regarding system of education and variety of courses. They were all praise for Indian system of education. They visited Fashion Designing Department and learnt a lot about garment technology, health and cosmetology and various courses in IT sector. They carried good impression regarding teacher taught relations and quality of education, class atmosphere and role of the teachers. Both shared that they are doing post-graduation in classical music.

District-level SVEEP competitions

District-level SVEEP competitions were conducted under directions from District Education Officer Sushil Kumar Tuli at SOE, Mall Road, where participation was witnessed by students of SOE Chheharta, Town Hall, and other schools. Teachers prepared speech, poetry, poster making slogan competition and giddha from school girls. Poster-making competition winner was Manthan and Sham Kumar from SOE, Chheharta; winner of slogan writing was Anudeep Kaur from SOE, Mall Road; winner for poetry competition was Ashmeet Kaur from SOE, Mall Road; winner for speech competition was Palak from SOE, Mall Road.


