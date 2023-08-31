Amritsar: Spring Dale Wins DIST B'ball C'ship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Daleans on Tuesday rejoiced the moment when their school team won the district basketball championship. While sharing information, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said the tournament concluded today at the local Meritorious School during which the school's basketball team was adjudged the winner of the boys under-14 category. While congratulating the winning team and the coaches on their success, Sandhu maintained that the school was committed to providing best of the infrastructure and facilities to its budding players. School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the school had been actively promoting its sports programme as a means of channelising youth energy into a creative force and the efforts were evident by the performance of school sports teams in the championships at different levels.

Students sensitised to traffic rules

To sensitize the students about the traffic rules and follow the discipline on road, Khalsa College of Engineering & Technology (KCET), Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar, organised a guest lecture by the Traffic Education Cell in the ongoing orientation programme "IBTIDA 2023" for new entrants of the college. Dr Manju Bala, director, KCET, said the motive of this interactive session was to enlighten students about the basic tips about road safety. She said as one become more independent, they are exposed to more risks. It is more important to guide these young people and made them aware about their responsibilities and duties. The resource persons of the day were officials from Traffic Education Cell - SI Daljit Singh (in-charge) and HC Salwant Singh (member) - who were accompanied by Inspector Paramjeet Singh (in-charge, District Saanjh Kendra). They acquainted the students with the driving licence rules, traffic sensitivity documents required during driving, etc. They said using mobile phones during driving along with loud music was one of the major causes now-a-days for accidents on roads. While one should learn to have patience and discard ill practices while on the road. Students were made aware of cyber crime also.

Science exhibition on Chandrayaan-3

Joining the series of celebrations across the country on the scientific milestone of landing on far side of the moon with mission Chandrayaan, students of Bhavans SL School on Tuesday hosted an exhibition on the theme of Chandrayaan-III. Capturing the historic moment of the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, students created replicas of Chandrayaan-III, Vikran Lander and Pragyan rover that were displayed at the "India's Pride: Chandrayaan-3 Fest" in the school. Bhavans SL school chairman Avinash Mohindru and Principal Dr Anita Bhalla along with Dr Atul Khanna, professor and head of department of physics, GNDU, inaugurated the exhibition. "All of these models have been created by students of senior classes along with teachers as an exercise to build a scientific temperament and honour the work of our scientists," said Avinash Mahindru in his address. Students from Classes VI to XII presented their working models and charts in the exhibition.