Amritsar: Spring Dale wrestler, judokas shine

Amritsar: During the district-level wrestling tournaments, Spring Dale School wrestler Uday Sharma, secured two gold medals by winning the final matches of freestyle wrestling 65-kg category and Greco Roman 67-kg category, held during the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. School district judo tournament students Garima Kataria and Naksh Nanda were adjudged the first runners- up in their respective categories and were awarded with silver medals. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said on this occasion that wrestling and other combat art based games need mastering the finest of skills which can be attained only by a consistent hard work.

World Tourism Day celebrated

The Department of Hotel Management and Tourism, GNDU Amritsar, celebrated the World Tourism Day with the theme “Tourism and Green Investments”, organized a tree plantation drive and cleanliness drive to create awareness about the importance of sustainable tourism and maintaining cleanliness in our surroundings. During the drive, the students planted a variety of saplings in Shamshaan Ghat, Mahal. Simultaneously, the cleanliness drive which was organized at Railway Station, Amritsar focused on tidying up public spaces and spreading awareness about the significance of keeping our surroundings clean.

Birth Anniv of Bhagat Singh

The post graduate department of history, DAV College Amritsar, celebrated the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh with great enthusiasm. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said it’s time to adopt thinking and ideology of the martyr. He added that on this day the youth should take pledge that they, like the patriots, would give the right direction to society by creating awareness regarding national integration and patriotism. Students were shown a documentary based on the life of the freedom fighters. Students participated in the discussion events and expressed their views on the philosophy of Bhagat Singh.

Veterinary Extension meet

A three-day national conference of Society for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension (SVAHE) on “Smart Livestock Extension for enhancing farmer’s income – an Extension Bounty” was organized by Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar. “The symposium that aims to promote and provide a common platform for all animal health practitioners, animal scientists, research scholars, veterinary extensionists, livestock/poultry/fisheries entrepreneurs and farmers to interact and share their expertise will begin on October 12 and culminates on October 14,” said Principal, Dr.HK Verma. This will focus on novel methods and ideas for enhancing the farmers’ income through innovative livestock rearing.

Financial Education for Young Citizens

The PG Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College (KCA) organised the workshop on “Financial Education for Young Citizens”, in collaboration with National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), Mumbai and Aditya Birla Capital Foundation. The key speaker of this Workshop was Bhagwant Singh, NISM Empanelled Resource Person. Dr. Ajay Sehgal (Workshop Co-ordinator) highlighted the main theme that it aims to create understanding of the basic financial concepts and skills amongst the students to navigate their way through the financial landscape successfully.

‘Know Your Country’ Theme Event

Jalandhar: The School of Hotel Management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised an event promoting tourism with the theme of ‘Tourism and green investments’. The day started with the opening ceremony by the HOD and the team of hotel management. The day consisted events on the theme of ‘Know your country’. A poster making contest was held on Sustainable Development Goals. In the poster making, Himanshi stood first and Aprit Vasudeva secured the second position. The quiz winners were Manish, Mohini, Manisha, Niraj and Muskan.

Girl Child Day celebrated

The NSS unit of Innocent Hearts College of Education celebrated International Girl Child Day to increase awareness on the importance of girl child education, health, and nutrition under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign celebrating the achievements of the women of the nation. It involved paying tribute to the Indian women freedom fighters who had protected the nation. The NSS volunteers took Panch Pran Pledge with a fistful of soil and earthen diyas. They visited the slum areas with emphasis on women participation for collection of soil and rice in the Amrit Kalash.

World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day was organised by MHR DAV Institute of Nursing at Red Cross School of Deaf, Maqsudan, under the theme ‘Mental health is a universal human right’ and ‘Our minds our rights’. The programme included various activities such as aerobic exercises (relaxation and movement therapy), dance therapy and play therapy such as candy Picking, cup and ball, blast the balloon in which students participated very enthusiastically following the instructions of organisers.

2,000 Books Donated

Dr Hirdejit Singh Bhogal, son of eminent Punjabi writer Dr. Pyara Singh Bhogal, donated about 2,000 books from his father’s personal collection to the library of Lyallpur Khalsa College. College Principal Dr Jaspal Singh who alongwith Balbir Kaur, President, Governing Council and Jaspal Singh Waraich, Joint Secretary, received these books. The Principal expressed his thanks to Dr Bhogal for this philanthropist act. He lauded the contribution of Dr. Pyara Singh Bhogal to the world of Punjabi literary history, criticism, novels and short stories.

