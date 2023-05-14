Amritsar: Stalwarts pupils excel in cbse exams

Amritsar: Students of Class X and XII from Stalwarts School, who appeared for the Secondary School Examination by CBSE session 2022-23, passed with flying colours. Result of the school was 100 per cent. Swkriti of Class X scored 98 per cent marks. Twenty per cent students scored 90 per cent marks, 30 per cent got above 85 per cent marks. Five children scored 100 marks in IT and four children scored 99 marks in marketing subject. Nine students obtained 97 per cent marks in mathematics and 99 per cent in social studies. Puranjani of Class XII brought laurels to the school by scoring 94 per cent marks in the humanities stream. Shubham Pal and Ridhima topped in the non-medical stream, Jasmine in medical and Sumit and Tanveer topped in commerce stream. Twelve students scored 90 per cent marks, 30 scored 85 per cent marks.

SSEC students give 100% results

SSEC Jandiala Guru, students record 100 per cent results in CBSE. As many as 159 students in Class XII appeared in the examination and passed with flying colours. In commerce stream, Mehak topped the school by scoring 95.6 per cent marks followed by Samreen Kaur 94 per cent and Harmanpreet Kaur 92.2 per cent. In science stream, Arshpreet Singh secured the first position with 92.4 per cent marks, Lovepreet Singh with 90.8 per cent marks got the second position and Japleen Kaur bagged the third position with 90 per cent marks.

Excelsum students excel in Class X

The students of Excelsum High Senior Secondary School brought laurels to the institution by scoring excellent in the CBSE results. The result was announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday. The school has recorded 100 per cent pass percentage. Bhuranyu Mahajan bagged the first position by scoring 95.2 per cent marks, followed by Kaynat Sachdeva and Divyam Jain who scored 94.8 per cent and 94.6 per cent respectively. Eleven students scored 90 per cent and above and 28 students scored above 80 per cent. The staff and the students of the school are proud of the outstanding performance of the students.

Loveleen tops dist in varsity exams

By displaying a sterling performance in BSc biotechnology fifth semester exam, students of DAV College, Amritsar, have made their alma mater proud. Loveleen Kaur of DAV College clinched the first position in the district by scoring 313 marks out of 360 in BSc biotechnology. Loveleen attributed her success to the hard working, punctual and dedicated staff members of the college. Principal Amardeep Gupta and Prof Vikas Gupta, head, biotechnology department, applauded the efforts of Loveleen and other students who excelled in the university exams. — TNS

Mother’s Day celebrated

Students with their mothers in Tarn Taran.

Tarn Taran: Fair (Mela) like atmosphere was witnessed on the occasion of function organised to celebrate Mother’s Day at Mata Sahib Kaur Modern Senior Secondary School here on Saturday. Mothers of students were invited on the occasion and given bouquets. School principal Navjoti welcomed the guests. In her address, Sukhwinder Kaur, president, school managing committee, said, “Mother is a child’s first teacher. She plays a major role in mental development of her child.” Students recited poems and sang songs based on the theme of “Motherhood”. They also danced with their mothers and played games. Mothers were also given special gifts for their performance. The school management had made special arrangements of food and drink for students and their parents.