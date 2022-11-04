Amritsar: Students shine in hockey tourney

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Six students of Revel Dale Public School, Rangarh, Attari, proved their mettle by getting second position in the U-14 category in the national-level tournament of hockey conducted at Bengaluru Hockey Stadium in Bengaluru. The students are: Gurbir Singh (Class VII) Jarmanveer Singh (Class VIII), Akashpreet Singh (Class VIII), Arbaj Singh (Class VII), Parampreet Singh (Class VIII) and Jarmanjot Singh (Class VIII). They showed exemplary coordination, stick work and stamina. The other students, who were members of the team, were of St. Agnes’ School, Talwandi. In the semi-final, the team beat the Karnataka team. In the final match that was played against Tamil Nadu, the decision was taken with penalty strokes after the time got over. The six students of Revel Dale Public School displayed discipline, determination and dedication.

Anti-plastic drive at DAV college

It is a well-known fact that single-use plastics also contribute towards climate change. Studies confirm that the proliferation of it is accelerating climate change and should be urgently halted as it affects the ecosystem on the whole. This information was shared by Dr Amardeep Gupta, Principal, DAV College, while initiating a week-long ‘Say no to plastics’ campaign to sensitize students and staff to the effects of usage of plastic. This campaign is being led by the NCC infantry wing of the college. NCC Officer Dr Kamal Kishore said the students were made to understand the various ways in which one could curb the usage of plastic in one’s day-to-day life. Talks were supported by physical activities wherein plastic bags of washroom and dustbins were replaced by paper bags. The students and staff were educated on the harmful effects of plastics.

Prize distribution at Mount Litera

Mount Litera, Amritsar, organised its annual prize distribution ceremony 2022 to honour the scholastic and co-scholastic achievers of the session 2021-22. Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar presided over the function as the chief guest. The ceremony commenced on a high note with a classical dance performance and a dose of inspiration with Dr Nijjar’s words of wisdom. The chief guest along with Manjot Dhillon, Director, Mount Litera Zee School, gave away commendations and awards on the winners of Student of the Year, Scholar of the Year and All Round Achiever of the Year awards. In addition to school achievers, the winners of competitions, organised at a school, World Scholars Cup, were also honoured.

SSSS college team overall champ

SSSS College of Commerce for Women, Amritsar, won the overall Championship Trophy (IInd position) in the Zonal Youth Festival (A Zone) of GNDU held from October 31 to November 2, 2022. Students of the college made their mark by winning the first position in debate, second position in kawishri and third position in mehandi, elocution and poetical symposium, respectively. Principal Dr Navdeep Kaur congratulated all and lauded the students and the faculty for putting in their best efforts.