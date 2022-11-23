Amritsar: Students win Tennis championships

Amritsar: Students of The Senior Study II recently won many medals in different sports. Tirelessly the Sports Centre Coaches train the students to achieve wonderful results. The most recent medals in Open District Table Tennis Tournament 2022-23 are of Mannat Suri and Sargam of 8th Standard. They won third prize in both U-17 and U-19 Girls Double. School principal, Upasna Mehra said that the school has been providing specialised sports coaching to its students in effort to groom the budding sporting talent in city.

School Leader at Harvard programme

Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, local school leader and Chairman Spring Dale Senior School located in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the USA. The course is titled ‘Inspiring Entrepreneurial Strategy’ and was tailor made specially for the Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO), a leading global organization made by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs worldwide. Sahiljit is an EO Punjab chapter member and is very passionate about entrepreneurship and he was part of a like-minded group of 97 entrepreneurs from across the globe who lived together in learning groups and worked on the famous case study approach of problem solving that the Harvard Business School is a pioneer in. Sahiljit said that he would like to use the perspective and insights he gained to further implement innovative high growth and high tech systems at Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar so that the students graduating from Spring Dale are able to face any situation or challenge in the world.

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti celebrated

Senior Study II marked Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations on the school premises. Shabad Kirtan was performed by the students of the school. Poems and orations related to Guru Nanak Dev were also recited to elucidate his teachings. All the students participated in the entire programme with full zest and enthusiasm and maintained the sanctity of the occasion.

Bhavanites shine in Techno Fair

Bhavans students participated in the Techno Fair organised by Satyam Institute of Engineering and Technology. In this competition, the team of five students Arshdeep Singh, Thluxmi, Arjun, Radhe and Ishika got first place in science quiz and won cash price of Rs 3500 and two students, Kanish Kumar and Lakshya brought laurels by winning second position and cash prize of Rs 2000 in web development competition. Director Principal Dr. Anita Bhalla appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers for this great achievement.

Stress mgmt session held

Tarn Taran: A stress management session was organised at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School in Tarn Taran on Tuesday. Students of higher classes were in attendance. Dr Subhash Sethi, a paediatrician and a Senior Vipassana Teacher, was the resource-person on the occasion.TNS/OC