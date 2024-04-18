Amritsar: Summer placements at IIM-A

Amritsar: The Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar (IIM-A) achieved a significant milestone by securing summer placements for its entire MBA batch of 2023-2025. The year saw a record-breaking number of participating companies, with over 130 recruiters joining the process, including 40 new participants. The institute highlighted a 7 per cent increase in the top quartile stipend for summer internships, reaching a maximum of Rs 2,00,000. The increase reflects the commitment to provide enriched learning experience for students. Several prominent companies participated in the placement, including Adani Group, American Express, EY, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T and Tata. Notably, start-ups also joined the recruitment drive, offering diverse career opportunities for the students. Prof Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, Director, IIM, Amritsar, said the summer internship programme will provide valuable industry exposure, shaping the careers of students and preparing them for leadership roles.

Placement drive at Khalsa College

The career counselling and placement cell of Khalsa College for Women organised a placement drive. College Principal Dr Surinder Kaur welcomed the Director of Genique Sciences, Navtesh Singh, as she introduced the activities at the college and provided information about the efforts made by the educational institution to make the students self-reliant. Navtesh said that the institute not only helps provide a job but also opens the way for educational development in future. Through PPT, he shared the number of students associated with this team and the experiences gained by them. About 100 graduate and post-graduate students appeared before the interview panel of which 30 students were shortlisted.

SVEEP activities at GSSS

Nodal Officer SVEEP-cum-District Education Officer Rajesh Kumar presided over SVEEP activities conducted at GSSS, Kot Baba Deep Singh and Heritage Street. He urged all voters to exercise their right in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. As per the programme drawn up by the district administration, the students of Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Kot Baba Deep Singh, presented giddha in a bid to generate voter awareness. District SVEEP team member Munish Kumar, Ashu Dhawan and Pankaj Kumar were also present.

Workshop on stress management

A workshop for stress-free life was organised at Khalsa College and Girls Senior Secondary School, under Khalsa College Governing Council. Narendra Anand and Shweta from Amrita University, Kerala, participated in the workshop with the support of school principal Punit Kaur Nagpal and led the students to practice yoga to relax the body and meditate. Nagpal said that everyone was leading a busy life due to which stress, rudeness and irritability have become common among people. To come out of such situations, it is necessary to organise meditation and relaxation camps so that one can reduce mental stress and carry out their daily activities mindfully. On the occasion, the girl students shared their experience and said that such workshops should be held in the school, which help in providing guidance in leading a stress-free life.