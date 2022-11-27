Amritsar: Support grows to prevent axing of century-old Bohar tree

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

A number of environmentalists have raised concern over the century-old “Bohar” ficus tree near Daduana village on Mehta Road, which might be uprooted for the Amritsar-Una four-lane project.

Residents said they had asked the government to change the route of the proposed project so that the tree is not uprooted.

Recently, Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh had visited the site and extended support to the residents. He said a diversion could be constructed to save the tree.

Earlier, environmentalists, local residents and even social media influencers had came out in support of the tree and demanded that the tree should not be axed. Residents said a large number of trees had been uprooted for the road project from Hothian to Khajala village on Mehta Road recently.

Construction on the Amritsar-Ghoman-Tanda-Una stretch of NH-503A was initiated few months ago. Residents said they welcomed support for the cause from all sections of society.

Dr Harkrishan Singh, a resident of Khajala village, said: “The tree is home to hundreds of birds, who have made their nests on it. It will be better if the government saves the tree. In other countries, there are many examples when governments diverted or even halted road projects to save ancient trees.”