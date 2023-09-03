 Amritsar: Swimming contest at Khalsa School : The Tribune India

Students of Stalwarts World School who shine in the school swimming contest in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An inter-school swimming competition was held at Khalsa School in the under-17 category. Students of Stalwarts World School participated in the competition and Rishab bagged the second position for the best stroke in 100 metres and Abhimanyu got the third position. Girls also participated in the competition where Lavanya Mahajan got the second position in 50 and 100 metres with the best stroke. Diksha got the third position. Principal Manisha Dhanuka congratulated the winners and motivated them for prosperous future endeavours.

Spring Daleans win chess tourney

During an eventful day of the ongoing District School Games, Spring Daleans left their mark by putting up an impressive performance in the chess tournaments. Sharing the information, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said the school boys and girls teams were adjudged the winners in the under-14 category. School teams in the under-19 and under-17 categories also won accolades for an outstanding performance during their respective matches. School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the winning teams. “The school is committed to providing the best gaming facilities to its budding players,” said Sharma.

CKD's push for new teaching tools

To push for application of innovative teaching tools — interactive flat panels — to improve the teaching learning pedagogy, the Chief Khalsa Diwan is planning to introduce these flat panels in its schools shortly. In order to make principals, member in charges and teachers aware of the functioning of this new educational tool, a workshop was conducted at Sri Kalghidhar auditorium. On the occasion, CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said to adopt emerging educational tools was the need of the hour for keeping pace with ever-changing technological advancements. During the workshop, experts explained the easy accessibility of visual learning, state-of-the-art videos, images, diagrams management, managing files and folders , lesson planning , retention of information, various attractive learning writing styles while using various applications and softwares installed in the panel. They also exhibited the feature of connectivity of the device to wireless internet, to mobile through QR Code for smooth classroom activities and exams. Director (operations) Dr A P S Chawla said teachers would soon be trained to use these panels through training programmes.

DAV's Piyush Pandey excels in bca

Piyush Pandey of DAV College, Amritsar, clinched the third position in the district and the fifth position in the university by scoring 568 marks out of 700 in the BCA fourth semester exam. Piyush attributed his success to the hard working, punctual and dedicated staff members of the college. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta and Prof Vikram Sharma, head, computer science department, applauded the efforts of Piyush and other students, who excelled in the university exams. Dr Amardeep Gupta said Chahat Rajput bagged the tenth, Arshdeep Kaur eleventh, Ishita Gupta sixteenth and Vanshika Behl twentieth position in the university merit list.

Commerce Fest at Shri Ram school

The enthusiastic commerce team from Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar, showcased their expertise at the 'Commerce Fest- Vyapar Jankaar' hosted by Delhi Public School, Amritsar, on August 29. Standing out among 22 reputed schools across the city, the Ashramites secured impressive three awards in the competition. Jagdeep Kaur took part in 'Elocution', Sahil, Jaspreet, Ridhima and Vanshika in 'Dramanomic' and Samridhi and Anshita in 'Connecting the Dots' and won prizes in their respective competitions. Ashramites participated in four different categories and proved their worth in three distinct events demonstrating exceptional knowledge, oratory skill and innovation. Ashwin Chugh and Krrish also performed exceptionally well in the competition under the title 'Planet Preneur'. Dr Vinodita Sankhyan, principal of the school, applauded the students.

Prabhakar school honours alumnus

A grand felicitation function was held at Prabhakar Senior Secondary School, Chheharta, to confer honour on its alumnus, Harpreet Singh (Billa), who won a gold medal in wrestling (65kg category) at the World Police Championship held in Canada in 2023. Harpreet Singh in his address to the students coaxed them to accord due importance to sports in their student life as a 'healthy body has a healthy mind'. He laid emphasis on a healthy diet and strictly forbade to eat junk food regularly. He said one could become an excellent sportsperson through rigorous sweat and toil only. Principal Rajesh Prabhakar and the management of the school felicitated other chief guests as well.

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

