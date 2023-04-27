 Amritsar: Talk organised on teacher education : The Tribune India

A dignitary is being honoured at GNDU in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The GNDU organised a special seminar on the subject 75 years of India's independence and teacher education as part of the series of programmes of Pradhya Ka Amrit Mahautsav. Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu chaired the session. National Council of Teacher Education North Regional Committee Chairman Dr. Banwari Lal Natya participated as the main speaker on the occasion. Speaker from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, Dr. Surinder Kumar specially attended the occasion. Banwari Lal Natya gave valuable information to the students of Physical Education Department and Education Department by calling teaching as a mission. He said the education was the main basis of life and without it education was a burden. Teachers are the builders of our nation and the education imparted by teachers has to decide the future of the country, he further added. Sukhdev Singh, Amit Coutts, Deepa Sikand Kauts, Amandeep Singh, Baljinder Singh, Parminder Singh, Gagandeep Kaur, 30 teachers and 300 students were present.

AGC bags overall trophy

It was a jubilant moment as AGC bagged overall trophy by winning a total of nine trophies at the inter-college management fest 'Rang Manch 2.0' at CT Group of Institutes, Shahpur (Jalandhar). Student from various departments participated with great zeal and sportsmanship. The competitions were held in business plan, rangoli, mehndi, Ad mad show, poster-making, group dance, etc. Principal VK Banga appreciated the winning team and the coordinators for their brilliant achievement and adding grace to the crown of AGC, Amritsar. The chairman, Amit Sharma, appreciated the efforts of the students and also stressed the need for further stringent efforts to promote a spirit of healthy competition and sportsmanship.

Webinar organised on digital business

The University Business School (UBS), GNDU, organised an interactive live webinar for the students of the department with Kapil Tandon, head, digital products, growth, Aditya Birla Sun life Insurance, Mumbai, as the resource person. He has more than 15 years of experience in financial securities, sales, and digital business. With his vast experience and market knowledge, he enlightened the students regarding financial derivatives market. Tandon took real examples and used National Stock Exchange (NSE) platform. The purpose of this lecture was to fill the gap between theoretical underpinnings and practical realities. Dr Supreet Sandhu of the UBS presented a vote of thanks and wished that this learning would pay off in students' career ahead.

Seminar on Digital Initiatives in India

Faculty Development Programme (FDP) in collaboration with Research and Development Cell, Department of Computer Science, Khalsa College for Women, organised a seminar on the topic Digital Initiatives in India. Organised under the guidelines of college Principal Surinder Kaur, the main objective of the event was to provide a platform to faculty members from various disciplines and connect them with leading experts in the field of digital tools in education. Dr. Deepa Sikand Kauts, GNDU, was the key speaker and resource person. She shared information about digital initiatives in education which she has taken, including NPTE L., e-Yantra, Fossi, virtual labs and e-content development tools, etc. They cover the four quadrants of the self-hosted curriculum, video lectures, specially designed reading material that can be downloaded/printed, self-assessment through quizzes and tests, online discussion forums for clearing provide information. During interactive session, she motivated the faculty to use methods to enhance their teaching skills by integrating MOOCs.

DAV students excel in NPTEL exams

Students and staff members of DAV College have brought laurels to the institution by clearing NPTEL exams with flying colours. On reaching the college, Principal Gupta felicitated the students. Gupta informed that the college has been granted local chapter of NPTEL and many of the college students are taking the courses to improve their employability and skills themselves. In a recent development, 10 students have successfully qualified the course on "Emotional Intelligence" and Dr Ritu Arora from economics department was the mentor of this course and she herself completed the course with distinction. NPTEL nodal officer Sanjiv Dutta added that NPTEL is a joint initiative of the IITs and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, under the Union Education Ministry. Over 600 courses are offered through the programme.

Prospectus of Sidana Institutes out

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh released the academic prospectus of Sidana Institutes at Sidana International School. Prof. MP Sidana, president, Sidana Institutes, and Dr. Jeewan Jyoti Sidana, manager, Sidana International School, apprised Kunwar Vijay Pratap with the academic achievements of the institutes. In her address, Jiwan Jyoti Sidana briefed about the prospectus 2023-24 and achievements of the school in past years. Kunwar Vijay Pratap encouraged the students and shared some words of wisdom to make each and every student succeed. Dr Dharamveer Singh conveyed thanks to all dignitaries for their presence and encouraging the students. TNS

10 students honoured

Tarn Taran: As many as 10 students, who cleared the religious examination conducted by Sikh Missionary College, Ludhiana, were honoured at a function organised at the institute on Tuesday. Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, Director, and Manisha Sood, Principal, called upon the student to gain maximum knowledge of their religion.

