 Amritsar: Tech Fest-2023 at Khalsa College : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Amritsar: Tech Fest-2023 at Khalsa College

Khalsa College hosts Tech Fest in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Postgraduate Department of Computer Science and Applications, Khalsa College, organised a Tech Fest-2023. A seminar on “e-waste management” was held at the fest. Dr Yogesh Arora, Health Officer, Municipal Corporation, Amritsar, and Ranjit Singh, Chief SI, Municipal Corporation, were the facilitators. Prof Harbhajan Singh Randhawa, Head of the Computer Science Department, gave important tips on managing e-waste. Dr Mehal Singh, Principal, who was the chief guest spoke on how electronic waste is becoming a major challenge for society. Dr Arora emphasised on various categories of electronic waste and made the audience aware about the ways through which e-waste can be managed. The fest included 10 more events which were a blend of technical and creative events. In total, 18 colleges and eight schools, with their 122 teams, participated from different regions of Punjab. Overall trophy for schools was bagged by Bright Land School, Amritsar; Khalsa College International Public School bagged the second position and the third position was won by Government High School, Putlighar. Overall trophy for colleges was presented to Khalsa College, Amritsar.

DAV Int’l student bags award

DAV International School student Aashray Aggarwal won an international English language hunt event and bagged a reward of Rs 51,000. Principal Dr Anjana Gupta said visa agency Western Overseas had conducted the said competition. The first level of the event was held on September 1 last year, in which students of 50 different schools of Amritsar participated. A total of 500 students bagging top position at this level participated in the second level. The school was also honoured with a trophy and a certificate. Principal Dr Gupta congratulated Aashray for the achievement.

Mother Language day marked

International Mother Language Day was marked at Saint Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru. During the school assembly, children presented different ideas on the subject of Punjabi mother tongue. School’s Punjabi lecturer Nirmal Kaur shed light on International Mother Language Day. Later, schoolchildren presented poems dedicated to mother tongue and also gave speeches on Punjabi.

Solo Play staged at GNDU

A solo play “Jooth”, based on the autobiographical account of Om Prakash Valmiki and written by Balram Bodhi, was played at Dasmesh Auditorium of Guru Nanak Dev University. Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Student’s Welfare, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Sunil Kumar, in-charge, Drama Club, briefed the guests and others on the play and its playwright. Many artistes from the theatre, faculty members, staff and students of the university comprised the audience. Bachanpal, a student of Psychology Department of GNDU was the solo artiste and the protagonist of the play. The play was directed by Kanwal Randhey.

Hindu College team wins gold

Cricket team of Hindu College, Amritsar, which gave cricketers such as Bishan Singh Bedi to India, won gold in the inter-college matches of cricket organised by the GNDU. Maintaining dominance in this competition, the men’s cricket team of the college won the gold medal. Principal Dr Sanjeev Sharma congratulated Physical Education Department Head Dr Ranjit Singh and the team. He encouraged and expressed hope for similar achievements in future too. The players gave all credit of their victory to the Head of the Department of Physical Education.

Career counselling at Khalsa College

The Postgraduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, Amritsar, organised a career counselling event, in which 120 students from various schools participated. The students were shown the Commerce Department, including the library, commerce lab, computer lab and research lab. Schoolstudents were apprised of diverse courses run by the department and career opportunities associated with these courses. The primary objective of the event was to elevate and enrich students with modern day education system. Dr Deepak Devgan said the faculty of the Commerce Department was committed towards holistic development of all students in the field of commerce and management. He assured that the department would keep organising such events in future too.

Part of R-Day parade, Cadet returns

Tejbir Singh being felicitated by Principal Amardeep Gupta.

Tejbir Singh, a student of DAV College and NCC cadet, was a part of the NCC national contingent during the parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Republic Day. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said Tejbir was the only Air Wing cadet to be selected for the parade. “NCC cadets grow up to become good citizens and prove themselves worthy in all fields due to their discipline, punctuality and enthusiasm to learn new things,” said Gupta. ANO Officer Prof Sanjiv Dutta opined that for NCC cadets, being selected for the Republic Day camp is an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Brigadier Rohit Kumar from 2Pb Air Sqn NCC applauded the efforts of Tejbir and said that he had been selected after rigorous training camps, where he was imparted training on drill, weapon training, battle craft, field craft and map reading. He was also trained on leadership, social services and community development and fire fighting and fire safety.

Tribune Shorts


