Amritsar: Teej celebrated at Jagat Jyoti School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The festival of Teej celebrated the bounty of nature, arrival of the rains, greenery everywhere, rituals and customs. Students of Jagat Jyoti Senior Secondary school, Rani Ka Bagh, Amritsar, celebrated Teej with great joy and fervour on the school campus. The campus was decorated with swings and items related to Teej. On the occasion, the girls showcased their art by presenting folk songs, dance and giddha. Mukesh Puri, director of the school, congratulated the staff members and students on Teej and spoke on the culture of Punjab, which helps the students to stay connected with their roots and culture.

DAV students shine in varsity exams

Students of DAV College, Amritsar, are persistently making it to the university merit list. In a recent development, Manisha Vinayak of BSC IT (fourth semester) has bagged the third position in university merit list by securing 577 marks out of 700. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta and Prof Vikram Sharma congratulated the merit holder and applauded the efforts and hard work of the student in achieving these positions. Dr Gupta said the excellent academic ambience and the innovative teaching and learning methods of the college had always helped students to excel in academics. Dr Daizy Sharma, Dr Rajni Bala, Dr Sunny Thukral were also present on the occasion.

Session on cyber safety

An interactive session on how to use social media platforms safely was organised for the teachers on the premises of DAV International School. Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP, North, Inspector Robin Hans and Sub-Inspector Manpreet Kaur were the special guests who were accorded a green welcome by the principal. A Nukkad Natak was also presented by budding artistes of the school through which they highlighted the misuse of different social media platforms and gave valuable suggestions for their judicious use. Varinder Singh Khosa, in his address, imparted useful information on the use of social media platforms and gave valuable tips to the teachers to remain cautious about their usage. He shared three important helpline numbers - 112 (for general crimes), 181 (for crime against women) and 1930 (for cybercrime). He also motivated the teachers that if they happened to see any wrong activity taking place in their surroundings, it must be reported to the police through various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. He shared the IDs of all the three with the staff.

Books given to visually impaired

Children of the blind school were gifted books and other materials for their studies by RASO. An initiative of Kamaljit Kaur Gill, president, Rehabilitation and Settlement Organisation (RASO) at Kendriya Andh Vidyalaya, Lohgarh, on behalf of the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (Divyangjan), Dehradun, Braille script books and Braille books were distributed to children studying here on Friday. Other things related to education and entertainment were also presented. All this stuff is for the children of Classes I to VIII studying in the blind school. It was distributed among 35 children.