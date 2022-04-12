Amritsar: Teenager alleges rape, youth booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

A 19-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour at Kotli Dhole Shah village falling under the Kathunangal police station here on Sunday. Though the incident occurred around five days ago, a complaint was lodged with the police yesterday.

The accused was identified as Dilpreet Singh of the same village. No arrest has been made so far, though the police have started a probe after the medical examination of the victim.

The girl told the police that she was matriculate, but was currently pursuing no further studies. She said her two sisters were married while her brother worked in Pune. She said they had constructed a new house and therefore, the doors were yet to be installed in the house.

She said on April 5, she was alone in the house as her father had gone to work while her mother was away to market. She said she was sleeping when her neighbour Dilpreet entered the house.

She said he took her to the room located on the backside and forcibly made physical relations with her. She said as she opposed and threatened to raise an alarm, the accused threatened to kill her and her family. She said she got frightened.

She said around an hour later when her mother returned, she narrated the entire incident to her mother. She said fearing an insult in society they did not tell anyone about this. She said now after gathering courage they lodged a complaint with the police.

Kathunangal police have registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC against Dilpreet and raids were on to nab him, said the police.