Amritsar: Threat message to temple priest

In brief

Amritsar: A priest of a local temple received an extortion message written in Punjabi on a Pakistani currency note. The note was found from a donation box of the temple located in the Kale Ghanupur area. The sewak of the temple came across the note while counting the cash from the donation box. The unidentified person demanded Rs 5 lakh from the priest. Deepak Sharma, sewadar of the temple, lodged a complaint with the police. He said the accused also threatened to kill the priest, Ashneel Maharaj. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons. The police were scrutinising the CCTV cameras in the complex to identify the suspects. Gurwinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said investigation was in progress and the accused would be arrested soon. TNS

2 held on immoral traffic charge

Amritsar: The Division B police have arrested Gursewak Singh and Gill Masih, residents of Jhabal Road, on the charge of immoral trafficking. They were held following a tip-off that the duo ran a prostitution racket at a hotel near Sheran Wala Gate. A case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered against them. TNS

Three arrested for violations

Amritsar: The police nabbed three persons, identified as Balwinder Singh of Mehma village, Shamsher Singh of Bhoma village and Babbu Singh of Baba Bakala, in two separate incidents. They were arrestesd as they did not maintain a record of the customers who hired rooms of their accomodations. The local administration has strictly asked hotels and inns located in the walled city, especially near the Golden Temple, to maintain a record of their customers, but many of them were violating the orders. TNS

2 miscreants rob woman of moped

Tarn Taran: Two miscreants robbed a woman of moped near Bhaini Mattuan village on Thursday evening. The victim, Manpreet Kaur, working in the local HDFC Bank branch was returning home in the village on her Moped after her duty. She was just a few yards away from her village when two robbers came on a motorcycle and brandished her a sharp-edged weapon to rob her of the two-wheeler. ASI Gajjan Singh, posted at the Sadar police station, Tarn Taran, said a case under Sections 379-(2)-B and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the robbers on Friday. OC

Three arrested under NDPS Act

Tarn Taran: Three persons were arrested on Friday in two different cases by the Patti City police and the Sarhali police for possesing 160-gm heroin. Vishaljit Singh SP (Investigation) said the Sarhali police led by ASI Dilbag Singh arrested Sukhpal Singh Kaka, a resident of Sheron village and Manpreet Singh of Sarhali for possessing 95 gram of heroin. The Patti City police led by Sub-Inspector Ravi Shankar arrested Jatinder Singh of Lauhuka village with 65-gm heroin. The accused had been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 the NDPS Act . oc

Prisoner escapes from hospital

Amritsar: A prisoner, Jeewan Singh, who was lodged in the Kapurthala jail and was shifted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here for treatment, escaped from the hospital premises here on Friday. Besides the prisoner, the police have booked three jail warders — Amarjit Singh, Balkr Singh and Amarjit Singh — for negligence. The three warders have gone missing following his escape. A case under Sections 223 and 224 of the IPC has been registered. tns

Man booked for Rs 4.8-lakh fraud

Amritsar: The police have booked a youth, identified as Davinderbir Singh Dhillon of Gaggobua village in Tarn Taran, for allegedly duping a local resident and an IT entrepreneur of Rs 4.88 lakh. The victim, Parminder Kaur, is managing director of Simba Quartz Pvt Limited, an IT, software development and digital marketing company, located on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road. A case was registered after over a month-long probe by the police. She told the police that Davinderbir was offered a salary of Rs 45,000 per month and brought work worth Rs 4.88 lakh. But instead of depositing the amount with the company, the accused allegedly bungled the same. He even did not return the company’s laptop, an Apple I-pad and submitted his resignation which the company refused.

