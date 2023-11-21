Amritsar: Three arrested with 2,180 tramadol pills

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 20

The city police have arrested three persons after confiscating sedative pills from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Daljit Singh, Yuraj Singh and Japsimran Singh, all residents of Verka.

According to the police, they were found to be carrying 2,180 tablets of tramadol, a banned drug, which is misused by drug addicts.

The police said while on patrol, the police found Daljit Singh and Yuvraj Singh going towards the main GT Road in Verka, but on seeing the cops they tried to escape. They were arrested and when frisked, the cops found 600 tablets and 1,380 tablets from them respectively.