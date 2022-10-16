Amritsar: Three arrested with contraband

Amritsar: The police have confiscated 180-gm heroin from three persons in the past 24 hours here. Surjit Singh of Basarke Bhaini village was held by the Chheharta police with 110-gm heroin. While the Mohkampura police arrested Sunny, alias Ghulla, of Tung Pai on Batala road for possessing 50-gm heroin, the Kotwali police seized 20-gm heroin from Avtar Singh of Nizampura village on the Mehta road. Three separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against them and further probe is underway. Tns
57-yr-old ends life by suicide
Tarn Taran: A man committed suicide by jumping before a running train near Kairon village here on Friday. The deceased had been identified as Amrik Singh (57), a resident of Singhpura village. The deceased was suffering from cancer, sugar and heart diseases and was fed up with his life. The body had been found by the Government Railway Police (GRP). Sub-Inspector Gurwinder Singh, in-charge, GRP post, Tarn Taran, said a case under Section 174 of the CrPC had been registered on the statement of Lakhbir Singh, father of the victim. He left home on Friday and came to Kairon village where he jumped before a running train at Kairon village. The postmortem was conducted at the local Civil hospital on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Top News
