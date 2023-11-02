Amritsar: Three snatchers arrested

Amritsar: The Majitha road police arrested three snatchers in two separate incidents. They were identified as Ravi Singh and his brother Raja Singh of Fatahpur, now residing in Nangali village on the Fatehgarh Churian road, and Lalli Singh of Attari. Ravi and Raja were arrested when they were trying to escape after snatching a mobile from a youth who along with his mother was going to market. The two came on a scooter and snatched his mobile phone, but their scooter skidded leading to their fall on the road. Onlookers caught them and handed over to the police. Similarly, the police nabbed Lalli Singh and recovered two mobile phones from his possession. tns
Sadar police arrest two POs
Amritsar:The Sadar police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder happened in April 2021. He was identified as Gaurav, alias Gora, of Sandhu Colony. He was nabbed following a tip-off. Similarly, the police also arrested another PO Rajwinder Singh, alias Raja of Bhutanpura locality on the Majitha road, in an excise case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house
The premises of the minister in the Civil Lines area and a f...
Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life, family faces uncertainty and huge bills
Varun Raj battling for his life, suffered severe neurologica...
6 dead as their car gets stuck between 2 trucks on Sunam road in Punjab's Sangrur
The occupants were returning to Sunam from Malerkotla
Mahua Moitra to appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee today
There were 47 log-ins to Moitra's parliamentary account from...