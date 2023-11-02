Amritsar: Three snatchers arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Majitha road police arrested three snatchers in two separate incidents. They were identified as Ravi Singh and his brother Raja Singh of Fatahpur, now residing in Nangali village on the Fatehgarh Churian road, and Lalli Singh of Attari. Ravi and Raja were arrested when they were trying to escape after snatching a mobile from a youth who along with his mother was going to market. The two came on a scooter and snatched his mobile phone, but their scooter skidded leading to their fall on the road. Onlookers caught them and handed over to the police. Similarly, the police nabbed Lalli Singh and recovered two mobile phones from his possession. tns

Sadar police arrest two POs

Amritsar:The Sadar police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder happened in April 2021. He was identified as Gaurav, alias Gora, of Sandhu Colony. He was nabbed following a tip-off. Similarly, the police also arrested another PO Rajwinder Singh, alias Raja of Bhutanpura locality on the Majitha road, in an excise case.