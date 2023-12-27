Amritsar: Tiny tots perform on Jungle Book

Amritsar: LKG students of Holy Heart School enthralled the audience with their performance on the theme of Rudyard Kipling’s timeless classic, The Jungle Book, at the annual function. IRS officiers Ratinder Kaur Siddhu, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax, Amritsar, was the chief guest while Dr Aditya Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax, Amritsar, was the guest of honour. Principal Shilpa Vikram Seth welcomed guests and parents on the occasion.
Poster-making contest at DAV College
Eco club of DAV College, in collaboration with the institute’s innovation council, organised a poster-making competition on its campus. The programme was aimed at making students aware about the challenges and strategies to keep the environment neat and clean. Students made beautiful posters related to the preservation and conservation of the environment. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the students and members of the eco club and innovation council.
CBSE programme on life skills
CBSE through its Centre Of Excellence (COE), Chandigarh, organised a day-long capacity building programme titled Life Skills Advance, at Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said, “Through this training programme, teachers were oriented towards incorporating life skills in the co-curricular programmes. They were also made aware of the innovative classroom practices to seamlessly execute the programme.” School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the modern day teaching is about looking beyond the textbooks and to empower the students with life skills through experiential learning, for which the educators must be in sync with the latest skills and technology.
Sahodaya awardees hosted
Cambridge International School, Amritsar, hosted the gems of the Sahodaya Award Ceremony, which was held on December 23, under the aegis of the Sahodaya Schools Complex, Amritsar. The students of over 100 CBSE schools were honoured for their academic excellence, leadership and exemplary performance in other fields. Dr Ajay Gupta, MLA from Amritsar Central, was the chief guest. School Principal Shveta Aggarwal, Dr Dharamveer Singh, president, Sahodaya Schools Complex, Sunil Mehra, Dr Anita Bhalla and principals of various schools were also present.
