Amritsar to be industry hub, says BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Amritsar, April 16

Former Rajya Sabha Member Shwait Malik on Monday stated that the election manifesto that the BJP has put before 140 crore people as a guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a pledge to convert the dreams of the countrymen into reality. He said that the people of the country should increase the strength of BJP and give their blessings for the welfare of crores of people of India and the concept of developed India.

A meeting was held at the BJP district office about the election manifesto in favour of BJP candidate. Malik claimed that people of Amritsar had decided to support the BJP in the coming elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate from Amritsar Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that the new India has gained momentum and now it was impossible to stop it.

“I will bring a special package from the Prime Minister to make Guru ki Nagri as beautiful and clean as Indore,” he said. Sandhu said that the problem of sewage and pollution in the city will be completely eradicated. This time, if the BJP government is formed, special emphasis will be laid on making Amritsar an industry hub along with making the students and youth here skilled. During the BJP rule, many provisions have been brought for education and employment for the youth, which will help them.

