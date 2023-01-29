Amritsar to hold its first VVM camp

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 28

Amritsar is set to host its first state-level Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM), a national-level talent search exam, organised by the Vigyan Prasar, the Vijnana Bharati and the NCERT.

The event will be held at Shri Ram Ashram School to identify and nurture talent among students from across the country.

According to Raman Chauhan and Sharandeep Singh, both state coordinators of the VVM, around 4,200 students from various districts of Punjab took the district-level exams in November 2022. The shortlisted ones will now be taking the state-level test.

This year, the VVM district exam was conducted both in English and Punjabi to enable the Punjabi medium students to participate.

The top 128 students from grades VI to XI grades from Punjab were selected for the state camp.

Students of both private and government schools are eligible for the test.

The assessments of the students will include pen-paper tests and experimental sessions.