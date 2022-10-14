Amritsar to host SARAS mela from Nov 4

Amritsar, October 13
The district administration has announced the dates for the Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society (SARAS) mela to be organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development wherein over 300 artisans from across the country would display their goods.
As per the schedule announced by the administration, the event would begin on November 4 and culminate on November 17. After a meeting with the officials regarding the mega event, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ranbir Singh Mudhal said artisans and self-help groups associated with the SARAS would display their handicrafts during the event.
He said the 14-day event would also have cultural performances by artistes from different parts of the country. He asked the officials to make all arrangements at Dasehra grounds in Ranjit Avenue.
