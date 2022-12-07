Amritsar trader loses Rs 15 lakh to online fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

A dry fruit trader lost around Rs 15 lakh to online fraudsters here on Monday. The victim was identified as Surinder Kumar Chandok (82), a resident of posh Rani Ka Bagh locality here.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the local police for registering an FIR and nailing the suspects. A probe was marked to the cyber cell for a probe in this regard.

Chandok said the accused withdrew the amount in just 20 minutes. He told the police that the accused defrauded him while asking that their power connection would be disconnected if he did not deposit the pending power bill of just Rs 11. He runs a dry fruit trade in Majith Mandi area.

He said on Monday he got a call from an unidentified number who told that he was speaking from Powercom office. The caller said they had a pending Rs 11 bill. He said if he did not pay the bill his electricity connection would be disconnected. The victim said he asked the caller that he would submit the bill online. He said the swindler sent him a link and asked to submit the bill.

He said as he was unable to open the link, he asked Chandok for debit card details for submitting the bill. He said he gave the card details and later the fraudster withdrew Rs 15 lakh from his account.