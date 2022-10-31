Amritsar: Trains cancelled, diverted for five days

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 30

Several trains will remain temporarily cancelled, diverted and regulated from the Amritsar railway station for five days starting from November 1 due to the launching of protection girders for the construction of the limited height subways (LHS) in Sahnewal yard on Ambala-Ludhiana section.

The movement of trains will remain suspended from 11.45 am to 3.45 pm on these three days. Many trains will be diverted. The trains diverted will be the 12408 Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Karambhoomi Express on November 4, to be operated via Sahnewal-Chandigarh-Ambala. The 22706 Jammu Tawi- Tirupati Hamsafar Express will be diverted via Ludhiana-Dhuri-Rajpura on November 4. The 04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar Hamsafar Express special is to be diverted via Ludhiana-Dhuri-Rajpura on November 4. The 14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Shaheed Express will be diverted via Rajpura-Dhuri-Ludhiana, so it will skip stoppages at Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh and Khanna, on November 3. The 14617 Saharsa- Amritsar Jansewa Express will be diverted via Rajpura-Dhuri-Ludhiana and will skip stoppages at Sirhind and Dhandari Kalan, on November 3.

Besides, two trains, 22429 Delhi-Pathankot Superfast Express will remain cancelled on November 1 and 4. Similarly, the 22430 Pathankot-Delhi Superfast Express will remain cancelled on November 1 and 5.

Several trains have been temporarily regulated. These trains include the 18104 Amritsar-Tatanagar Express to be regulated for 10 minutes en route on November 4 and the 22446 Amritsar-Kanpur Express which is to be regulated for 20 minutes en route on November 1.