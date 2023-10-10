Amritsar: Tree plantation drive at Khalsa College for Women

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The NSS wing of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Amritsar, conducted a tree plantation drive. Principal Dr Surinder Kaur said the event envisions the planting of the saplings and replenishment of Mother Earth in the context of Indian Government's 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign and the World Environment Health Day celebrations. NSS volunteers and faculty participated in the drive with zeal. They took an oath to plant more trees in future and maintain green surroundings. The principal laid stress on planting at least one tree per year as it would help check the problem of global warming. She herself planted saplings and encouraged the students to be the part of this drive. At the end of the event, the students were given saplings to plant at their houses.

Students win gold intable tennis

The table tennis team of Spring Dale Senior School was awarded gold medals for their winning performance during the ongoing district level table tennis tournaments. The school team were adjudged overall winners in the under-14 boys, under-14 girls, under-17 boys, under-17 girls' categories. The teams won gold medals in their respective categories. "Meanwhile, during the district-level table tennis championship of the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan tournament too, the school team brought home one gold, four silver and three bronze medals," shared Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society. School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma credited this victory to the hard work pitched in by these young players and their coach.

Traffic rule awareness drive

During the 10-day NCC training camp at Shaheed Baba Jeevan Singh Khalsa College, Satlani Sahib, public was on Monday made aware of traffic rules under the guidance of ASI Inder Mohan Singh, in-charge, Amritsar Rural Traffic Education Cell. Madam Sheetal explained the traffic signs in detail to the NCC cadets. Detailed information about traffic rules and traffic signboards apart from traffic lights was given to the cadets as well as people. Addressing the NCC cadets, ASI Inder Mohan Singh said a traffic education cell was established to make the students aware of the traffic rules, which goes to schools and colleges to make the students aware. Apart from this, during the camp today, a team of the Punjab Fire Service demonstrated different methods of firefighting to the students through a demo.

Chinmay Bhajan Swaranjali

To commemorate the completion of 300 years of Chinmay Bhajan Swaranjali, a two-day special programme was organized by the Chinmay Mission, Amritsar, at Bhavan SL Public School. This 300th Silver Jubilee Bhajan Sandhya and award of honour ceremony that was organized in school was first started with Ganesh Vandana. The whole programme was organized in the presence of chairman Avinash Mohindru and director-principal Dr Anita Bhalla. The school music team chanted bhajans and Swami Mrityunjay Tirth was the speaker on the occasion. Mahindru informed parents about the upcoming programmes in which he told about a one-day camp on spiritual knowledge for the senior citizens in Ashray and a youth camp for young children between aged 15-25 to be held in Chinmay Amrit Ashramat Ranjit Avenue, and asked parents, for registration they should contact the school.

