Amritsar: Two arrested for culpable homicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Gate Hakima police have arrested two employees of a private hospital on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a woman died following delivery. Those booked were identified as Vir Singh of Kirpa Nagar, Chheharta, and Vishal Kundra of New Anand Vihar on Jhabal road. A case under Sections 304 and 420 of the IPC and Section 15 of the Indian Medical Act was registered against them. Manpreet Singh, victim’s husband, said the duo acted in negligent manner due to which his wife Pinky died following delivery. TNS

Gang of vehicle thieves busted

Tarn Taran: The Chohla Sahib police busted a five-member gang of vehicle thieves on Wednesday and seized four stolen motorcycles from their possession by arresting four gang members. Pappu of Harike, who is the mastermind of the gang, is absconding and the police were conducting raids to nab him. Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurmukh Singh said the gang was involved in stealing vehicles from busy localities and used to sell it to others at cheap prices. The ASI said the arrested gang members had been identified as Jagjit Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Paramjit Singh and Baldev Singh Baba. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered. oc

SGPC chief meets 80-yr-old activist

Amritsar: SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday met octogenarian Bapu Surat Singh Khalsa, who has vowed to fast till the Sikh political prisoners are released. Currently, he is detained at the DMC Hospital of Ludhiana, where he is being force-fed through nasal tubes against his wish. Appreciating his determination, belief and courage, he said, “The SGPC affirms his struggle and expresses commitment to continue the efforts initiated for the release of Bandi Sikhs lodged in Indian jails for three decades.” Meanwhile, Bapu Surat Singh honoured Dhami for his Panthic services.