Amritsar: Two arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police arrested two persons with 25-gm heroin. While the Majitha road police nabbed Abhay Kumar of Navi Abadi, Faizpura, with 15-gm heroin, the Kamboh police seized 10-gm heroin from Manpreet Singh of Kherabad village. Separate cases under relevant section of the NDPS Act were registered against them. TNS

Two held with stolen vehicles

Amritsar: The police arrested two persons on the charge of theft and seized two bikes and a scooter from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Rahul, a resident of Indira Colony, Kot Khalsa, and Gurbhej Singh of Chhapa Ram Singh village. Rahul was held with a stolen bike, the police recovered a bike and a scooter from Gurbhej. Separate cases were registered against them. TNS

Phone snatcher arrested

Amritsar: The Islamabad police arrested a resident of Kasel village for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. The suspect has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gora. The police said the suspect had snatched a mobile phone of Shivani Kohli, a resident of Chheharta on September 13, when she was going back home after school. The incident had occurred near Thande village. The suspect confessed to have committed the crime along with Sukhmit and Aman.