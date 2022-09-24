Amritsar: Two-day fest for Global Group of Institutes students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two-day freshers’ festival ‘Aagaaz’ was organised on 22nd and 23rd September, 2022 to welcome newcomers at the Global Group of Institutes. Dr BS Chandi, Chairman Global Group of Institutes inaugurated the festivities by lighting the lamp along with other dignitaries. The seniors welcomed their new friends to the campus and went all the way to make them feel the warmth that is going to last till their stay at the campus. The entertainment extravaganza was marked by the bonhomie amongst the seniors hosting them and the new students amid lively performances and display of all round artistic talent. The spirit of friendship and belonging was all prevalent during the show. The students belonging to different regions of India presented the cultural ethos of their respective states in a cultural programme.

Two-week Online Refresher course

Two-week online refresher-course in commerce, economics & management studies was organised by the UGC Human Resource Development Centre of Guru Nanak Dev University. This national-level course under the University Grants Commission and Human Resource Development was organised by the course coordinator Dr Jasveen Kaur from University Business School with an aim to provide platform to in-service teachers for their continuous development and skill enhancement. The thrust areas of this course were to provide knowledge regarding the contemporary domains of management like data analytics, tourism and hotel management, quality assurance, etc. along with the basic domains of finance studies, commerce, statistics, etc. The course content and lectures were designed to equip university and college teachers to adapt to innovative teaching pedagogy into nine different elements as learner role, strategies, enablers, practice, culture, policies, educator role, learning outcomes and pedagogical beliefs.

Training programme at GNDU

One-week training programme on ‘Advanced Characterisation Techniques for Chemical Scaffold’ under ‘Synergistic Training Program Utilising the Scientific and Technology Infrastructure (STUTI)’ was inaugurated by Prof Hardeep Singh, OSD to Vice Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University. The program is being organised by the Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences in association with National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, Telangana. The programme is sponsored by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India under Azaadi Ka Amrit Utsav. 25 participants from different parts of country like Chennai, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Bangalore, Jammu and Kashmir and different universities/colleges of Punjab are participating. During this workshop, the participants will be exposed to sophisticated scientific infrastructure at the Guru Nanak Dev University. The resource persons from industry, research institutions and Universities shall be interacting with the participants, informed Dr Renu Bhardwaj, Director Research and Convenor of STUTI- Programme.

Swachhta Pakhwada Camp by Nss

BBK DAV College organised a Swachhta Pakhwada camp in the college campus, with an objective of bringing focus on the issues and practices of ‘Swachhta’ and sustainability. Seminars were organised on the topics like single use plastic and water conservation, by Nitika Sharma, Dr Harpreet Kaur, both faculty at Department of Botany. Dr Nidhi Aggarwal, from PG Department of Commerce gave a lecture on purification of thoughts and Dr Rashmi Kalia, Department of Botany, talked about human behaviour during her talk with the volunteers. To learn the tips and tricks of waste and plastic recycling volunteers made a visit to Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET). A tree plantation and cleanliness drives were also initiated in the college campus and college hostel. The Camp was concluded with an award distribution ceremony in which Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, MLA Amritsar North, gave away the awards to the winners. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said Swachhta Abhiyan was a concept close to college as college had always been promoting the importance of cleanliness and would continue its efforts in future as well.

AGC conducts short-term course

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC), as nodal centre of NITTTR Chandigarh conducted a one- week short-term course (STC) on business and soft skills management at its campus from 19th - September 23. As many as 35 faculty members from different streams have participated and experienced a common platform to share the knowledge and enhance their interpersonal skills. Experts from NITTTR, IIM, IIT and corporate world imparted knowledge on latest business and soft skills management techniques. Dr V K Banga, Principal, AGC congratulated all the participants and resource persons. He also stated that these STC’s were very important to build individual and organisational competence in various areas. Amit Sharma, Chairman, AGC, also stated that these programs bring together the academicians, researchers and scholars to exchange and share their ideas about the challenges and opportunities. Prof SK Dhameja, Course Coordinator, NITTTR Chandigarh, was among the resource person for the STC.

School observes Int’l literacy day

International Literacy Day was celebrated at Stalwarts World School where the students dedicated the entire month to impart knowledge and information regarding authors and poets of different genres, including Sarojini Naidu, SudhaMurthy, William Shakespeare, Amrita Pritam, RK Narayan and many more. Students also spoke about eminent works of authors and attempted to critically analyse their style of writing. The main motive for dedicating the entire week was to inculcate the habit of reading among the students. This day is celebrated to raise awareness of literacy as a human right and dignity issue and to encourage the creation of a more literate and sustainable society.