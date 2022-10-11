Amritsar: Two-day radiology summit concludes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

A two-day radiology summit organised by Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences, in association with the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA), concluded here on Sunday. It was based on ‘fetal imaging and intervention radiology’.

Former IRIA president Dr Hemant Patel and Dr Deep N Srivastava, Head, Radiology, AIIMS, New Delhi, were among those who attended the event. Dr Hemant Patel said the field of radiology is evolving all the time, which makes it important to stay updated with the advancements in this field, so that better diagnostic facilities could be provided to patients. Dr Amandeep Singh, National Coordinator, IRIA Utsav Committee, noted, “Such platforms are essential for training the next generation of radiologists.”