Amritsar: Two nabbed with five stolen bikes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The cantonment police have booked two vehicle lifters and seized five stolen bikes from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Ajay Kumar of Mahal village and Harjit Singh of Tabewali village. The police said following a tip-off, the duo were held from Gumtala village. The police recovered a stolen bike from their possession. They were brought on two-day police remand. During their interrogation, the police seized four more bikes. TNS

Amritsar: A local resident Maninder Singh stated to the police that he and his family reached the city railway station from New Delhi on Tuesday around 11 pm. He said when they were about to sit in their car, two bike-borne persons snatched purse from his wife Manpreet Kaur. The purse contained Rs 5,000 in cash, an expensive phone and documents of his son Harmandeep Singh. The police have registered a case.