Amritsar: Two nabbed with five stolen bikes

Amritsar: The cantonment police have booked two vehicle lifters and seized five stolen bikes from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Ajay Kumar of Mahal village and Harjit Singh of Tabewali village. The police said following a tip-off, the duo were held from Gumtala village. The police recovered a stolen bike from their possession. They were brought on two-day police remand. During their interrogation, the police seized four more bikes. TNS
Two bike-borne snatch purse
Amritsar: A local resident Maninder Singh stated to the police that he and his family reached the city railway station from New Delhi on Tuesday around 11 pm. He said when they were about to sit in their car, two bike-borne persons snatched purse from his wife Manpreet Kaur. The purse contained Rs 5,000 in cash, an expensive phone and documents of his son Harmandeep Singh. The police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed
Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra
Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off
17 injured in fresh violence
Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba third extension
Gauba to be longest-serving IAS officer ever on the post