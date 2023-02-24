Amritsar: Two snatching cases reported

Amritsar: Two unidentified armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Ramandeep Kaur of Supariwind village when she was going to Bhangwa village. Ramandeep told that when they reached near Bhangwa drain, two bike-borne persons came and asked for a route. Later they pointed a pistol and snatched her mobile phone and fled. The Majitha police have registered a case in this connection. In another instance, two scooter-borne armed persons looted a scooter and mobile phone from Angreg Singh of Vallah. The incident occurred on February 3 near Akalgarh Dhapian village while a complaint was lodged with the police on Wednesday. The complainant told the police that he as returning home after attending a function at Akalgarh Dhapiyan. The accused intercepted him and snatched his scooter and mobile before escaping to Khujala village side. The police have registered a case. TNS
Three held with snatched mobile
Amritsar: The Verka police arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in snatching with a sharp weapon. They were identified as Bavreet Singh, Karan Bhandari and Sukhdev Singh, all residents of Batala. The police have recovered a snatched phone and the sharp weapon from their possession. TNS
3 nabbed for stealing wood
Tarn Taran: The Sarhali police have arrested three persons on the charge of stealing some old machinery and wood from the Cooperative Sugar Mills, Sheron. Sub-Inspector Kewal Singh said the mill has been shut for more than the past two decades, and that some machinery and wood had been stored on the mill premises. Police officer Kewal Singh said the suspects have been identified as Gurswwak Singh of Sheron, Sukhwinder Singh of Jatta village and Bakhshish Singh of Thatha village. The suspects had sneaked into the mill premises on Wednesday. A case has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC.
