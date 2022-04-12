Amritsar: Unknown booked under SC/ST Act

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Following over a month-long investigation, the Kamboh police on Sunday booked unidentified person/s for making caste-related remarks against a community on social media. During probe, the user ID of ‘Jaswinder Bhatti’ was found to be fake. Jaimal Singh, chairman, Bhagwan Valmiki Shakti Dal Sanstha lodged a complaint with the police on February 23, alleging that someone had made objectionable remarks against his community and religion. He said when he objected to this and asked him to refrain from such things, the unidentified person from the user ID used abusive language and also threatened him. Police said a probe was carried out under the supervision of SP (special). When the user ID was found to be fake, a complaint was registered after taking legal opinion. The Kamboh police have registered a case under Section 3(1) (s) of the SC/ST Act and Section 67 of the IT Act and further probe is on. TNS

Youth’s body arrives from Dubai

Amritsar: The body of a 20-year-old youth of Kathu Nangal village arrived at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport from Dubai here on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Tajinder Singh of Bhoa Fatehgarh, near Kathunangal. Sharing information in this regard, SP Singh Oberoi, founder of the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, said Tajinder Singh was the only son of the parents. He went to Dubai about a year ago on work permit to improve the economic condition of his family. He was currently working in Dubai as a truck driver. Tajinder died due to cardiac arrest on March 30. The family of Tajinder had approached Oberoi through the Amritsar team of the Trust and appealed to them to send the body home citing their helplessness. SP Singh Oberoi stated that the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust would give a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 per month to mother and physically challenged sister of the victim.