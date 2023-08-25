 Amritsar: Villagers protest after rain damages houses : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Amritsar: Villagers protest after rain damages houses

Amritsar: Villagers protest after rain damages houses

Amritsar: Villagers protest after rain damages houses

Residents of Bhinder village in Baba Bakala during a protest at the ADC (Development) in Amritsar on Thursday. Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 24

Residents of Bhinder village in Baba Bakala Sahib sub-division led by Lok Insaf Party leader Charandeep Singh Bhinder and Akali leader Manjinder Singh Bhinder staged a protest in front of the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Development, demanding compensation for the damage caused to their houses because of rainwater, here today.

The demonstrators stated that most families had small houses with wooden log roofs or dry grass roofs, which were damaged due to heavy rain. The demonstrators claimed that several roofs have collapsed and many families are living without a roof by keeping their household goods under the open sky. Apart from this, there were several houses where cracks have appeared in the walls after rainwater accumulation.

The residents claimed that they are from financially weaker sections and in July, they had informed the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) at Raya and SDM Baba Bakala through prominent leaders of their village several times but to no avail. “The officials did not consider it appropriate to visit the spot. The residents were expecting financial support from the government but even panchayat officials did not consider the need to clean the open drains and ponds near our houses. The rainwater damaged 50 houses and eight families are now homeless as the roofs have collapsed. More rain can damage more houses in the village,” said LIP leader Charandeep Singh Bhinder.

“Today, we are holding a dharna in front of the office of ADC (Development) to protest and hope that the Deputy Commissioner and Punjab government will listen to our problems and resolve them,” said Manjinder Singh Bhinder.

The residents informed that the main reason behind the damage to houses was the incompetence of the panchayat of Bhinder village and Lakha Singh Wala village and the officials concerned. Two of the ponds in the village were not desilted in time. The sewer drains were choked with silt, grass and weeds. The pond was overflowing without rain and the situation deteriorated after the rains.

#Baba Bakala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing

2
Nation

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

3
Punjab

ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides

4
Himachal

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

5
World

India’s moon landing gets front-page coverage in Pakistan media despite chill in bilateral ties

6
Sports

World wrestling body suspends WFI for delaying elections; Indian wrestlers won't play under India flag at Worlds Championships

7
Punjab

Mohit Mohindra takes over as Punjab Youth Congress chief

8
Entertainment

Immigrating to a new country presented us with a world of challenges, says AP Dhillon

9
World

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

10
Nation

'I salute all passengers of Chandrayaan-3': Rajasthan sports minister's bizarre remark; netizen asks 'yaatree vaapas laute ya nahin'

Don't Miss

View All
22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Top News

Rover Pragyan rolls out of lander, starts looking for moon’s secrets

Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan rolls out of Vikram lander, starts looking for moon's secrets

India’s frugal moon mission stuns world

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...

Modi, Xi agree on more efforts for LAC pullback

PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback

On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution

BRICS to welcome 6 more members

BRICS to welcome 6 more members

Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...

Arms used by 4 Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Fake travel agent booked for duping three residents

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM’s son accused of assaulting university student

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

PU POLLS: Day after tiff, student groups say bar outsiders on campus

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Under-construction building collapses, 2 dead

Minister: Nation needs to work on good edu facilities

‘Huge quantity’ of drugs seized from Nigerian

Man seeks justice for sons

Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

AAP MLA appears in court

Gang of thieves, snatchers busted

Three drug peddlers arrested with heroin, drug money

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Three planning to commit dacoity at factory held

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT

Pbi varsity to issue books via software

Patiala: Dental implant centre to be functional soon