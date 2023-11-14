Amritsar: Vishwakarma Day observed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 13

Vishwakarma Day was celebrated with gaiety here on Monday. Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO while addressing a function organised in memory of Baba Vishwakarma here said there is a description of Baba Vishwakarma in the ancient scriptures that he played an important role in incorporating technology in the lives of humans.

ETO said he had given a new direction to craft and development of technology, due to which he was recognized as an important creator worldwide. Today, events were being held all over the world to remember him, he said.

The Cabinet Minister was speaking at a function organised by the Rashtriya Bihar Vikas Manch dedicated to Baba Vishwakarma, the founder of Shilap Kala. Addressing on the occasion, he said Baba Vishwakarma, founder of the art, had given a great gift to the world.

