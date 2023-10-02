Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 13: Encroachments galore, garbage dumped in vacant plots

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 1

Ward No. 13 of the city comprises Green Field, White Avenue, Indira Colony and Dutta Enclave localities on Majitha Road. The residents of these areas face sanitation-related issues. Residents dump their garbage in vacant plots. Door-to-door garbage collection by the solid waste management company entrusted with the task is reportedly irregular. Some residents, especially shopkeepers and vendors, prefer to dump garbage in vacant plots. There is a section of residents, who do not pay Rs 50 per month to the solid waste management company. They dump waste in nearby vacant plots.

In the last few years, the area has witnessed major changes. The brick-laid streets were replaced with cemented and concrete tiles. All localities got sewer and water connections. However, the ward faces problems like choked sewer lines and water contamination in Indira Colony and other areas but complaints in this connection are addressed by the MC. Residents say that desilting of sewer lines is required.

Gurpreet Singh, a resident said, “The condition of streets and other infrastructure has improved but sanitation is still a problem. Heaps of garbage can be seen on roadsides and in vacant plots. There is no proper arrangement to sweep streets. The residents also face issues like choking of sewers, especially during rains. The MC should make efforts to curb the stray dog and cattle menace.”

“The main roads in the ward are encroached by shopkeepers and vendors. The congested streets in most localities do not have space for parking. The residents face inconvenience due to unplanned growth of colonies. The MC should remove illegal occupation on main roads and streets. The main 27-feet-road in the ward is encroached by shopkeepers. People also park their vehicles outside shops, which disrupts the flow of traffic,” said Sukhwinder Singh, another resident.