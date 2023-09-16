Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 2: Residents of Ward No.2 irked over lack of civic amenities

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 15

Ward number 2 consists of Putlighar and Khalsa College area on GT Road. The densely populated locality of Putaligarh has several developmental issues. Former councillor Surinder Chaudhary has been representing the area for the last five terms and claims to have provided concrete streets, sewer lines and water supply to every household. But still several streets in the Putaligarh area are not in good shape and need repair or recarpeting. Street numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Putaligarh area have potholes and are in need of repair.

Ex-councillor Surinder Chaudhary said, “Overall, the condition of streets is good but after seven-eight years, the cemented streets need repair. There are some streets where potholes had emerged in the past. I have raised the issue in the MC General House and wanted funds for repair but could not succeed. Next time, we will recarpet these streets.”

Apart from this, a large number of people from the rural areas visit the Putaligarh main market for shopping. During the wedding season, people spend hours in one of the busiest markets of the city. Ironically, there are no urinals in the main market. The MC claimed to have spent crores in the main market for development but visitors complain about the lack of public conveniences.

“Not only visitors, shopkeepers also face inconvenience due to the non-availability of urinals. It looks odd when visitors attend to nature’s call in the open. There is no space in the market for urinals but the MC should think about it and find some solution. People have to visit Gawal Mandi or railway track to ease themselves. Women customers also face problems in the market,” said Bittu, a local shopkeeper.

Chaudhary said the non-availability of public conveniences is a major issue but expressed helplessness in finding any solution as there is no space in the market for construction.