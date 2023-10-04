Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 3

MC Ward number 20 consists of a number of localities, including Sant Nagar, Guru Nagar, Hawaldar Colony, Azad Nagar Indira Colony, Mohalla Nankasar, Railway Station Road, etc. Most of the localities are unplanned and have been crying for basic amenities for years.

A few years ago, the MC installed sewer lines and water supply lines in every streets. Streets and roads were carpeted. But one of the main roads leading to various localities in Ward number 20 falls under the jurisdiction of Indian Railway. The former councillor of Ward number 20 had tried to get it recarpeted it, but the Railways did not grant it permission to do so. However, there is an alternative road running parallel to the railway station road, but residents mainly use it.

Residents of the area have been facing the sanitation problem as garbage lifting from localities outside the bypass ring road is irregular. A private gas supply firm has been digging roads to lay underground the gas pipeline. The residents are worried because they know from the past experiences that the street would not be repaired for the next few years once dug up by the firm.

Navdeep Singh, former councillor of Ward number 20, said, “The private gas supply company is digging streets, but there is little hope that the streets would be repaired immediately after the installation of the gas pipeline. The streets in most areas of the ward number 20 were carpeted a few years ago. The residents are worried as to who will relay the street roads.”

“Some of the localities in the ward witness waterlogging during the rainy season. Residents face the issue of choked sewer lines and poor sanitation. Heaps of garbage can be seen lying outside the local hospital. The lifting of garbage from all localities in Verka area is irregular,” said Mohan Singh, a resident.