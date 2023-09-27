Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 26: Tardy garbage lifting behind poor sanitation in Ward No. 26

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 26

The residents of Ward No. 26 are irked over poor sanitation conditions in the area. The ward comprises Pawan Nagar, Tung Pai and localities behind the Celebration Mall.

Tardy garbage lifting has added to woes of the people residing in narrow streets of the congested areas of the ward.

Residents dump garbage on vacant plots and street corners. Heaps of garbage can be seen in localities and streets. The area residents have demanded that the municipal corporation (MC) should address the sanitation issue in the Pawan Nagar area.

Saurabh Kumar, a resident said, “During the last five years, the MC has recarpeted several streets and replaced sewer lines. A private firm collects garbage from door-to-door. Initially, vehicles of the firm used to visit the ward regularly for waste collection. Now, waste collection is irregular. The MC should make arrangements for regular lifting of garbage.”

“There are several issues in Ward No. 16 localities. There is no park or green area where residents can go for a walk or children can play. The streets are congested and filthy. There are some vacant plots in the area, which have turned into garbage dump. The main approach road of the ward is also potholed. Sanitation workers don’t clean streets regularly. The residents, who own pets are troublemakers. They don’t care about hygiene as their dogs defecate in streets. Stray dogs are another menace. The politicians visit the area only during elections. No one listens our problems,” said Brij Lal Thapar, another resident.