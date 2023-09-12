Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 48: Dug-up Ward No. 48 streets cry for attention

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 11

Ward No. 48 comprises Bagh Ramanad, Sheran Wala Gate, Gheo Mandi and some portions of Katra Ahluwalia. Densely populated Bagh Ramanand in southeast of the Golden Temple was the first planned locality of the city. Once, it was a Bagh of custom collector Ramanand, who used to work with Misar Ralia Ram (died in 1864), in-charge of customs, during Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s rule.

At present, it is one of the major localities of the walled city that has poor infrastructure. Earlier, the area residents faced the issue of potable water contamination and choking of sewer. Recently, the municipal corporation (MC) replaced the old sewer lines with new ones. The sewer choking issue may be addressed now, rainwater gets accumulated in streets. The streets dug up for laying sewer lines last year are yet to be recarpeted.

“The MC has installed sewer lines but dug-up streets have not been recarpeted. During rain, water gets accumulated in streets. Children and elderly can’t walk on the bumpy surface. Two-wheeler riders often skid on mud in streets. The MC should recarpet streets,” said Hardeep Singh, a resident.

“The choking of sewer lines and contaminated potable water supply are one of the major issues. The government has installed sewer lines under the Heritage Street and made separate trenches for the power lines. Ironically, sewer water enters trenches meant for cables. The poor craftsmanship of the Heritage Street has created several sewer-related issues in the nearby localities,” said Jagdeesh Singh, a local activist.

Due to close proximity with the Golden Temple, a large number of illegal hotels are being constructed in the residential areas of Ward No. 48. The residents alleged that the hotel industry in residential localities had damaged the social character of the area.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Mandi #Sikhs