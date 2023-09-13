Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 76: Bad roads, choked sewer lines plague Ward No.76 residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

Ward No.76 is comprised of Mohni Park, Guru Harrai Avenue, Vikas colony, New Dashmesh Avenue, King Avenue, Harnam Singh Nagar, Sarkaria Colony, Sandhu colony Ram Singh colony, Harkrishan Nagar, Kacche Quarter, Kabir park, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Railway Quarter, Preet Vihar, Abadi Sundar Singh, New Model Town, Sugar Mil Quarter, Officer’s Avenue and Amar Avenue.

Though all the localities in the ward have sewer lines and drinking water supply, residents often complain of water contamination and choking of sewer lines. Sukhdev Singh Chahal, former councillor of area, said, “Residents of the localities have been provided basic facilities. Development have always been a priority during my last three terms as councillor. We get complaints of sewer choking and water contamination due to the blockage of old pipes. I took personal interest in each complaint and addressed it.”

However, there are some streets and roads in the area which are yet to be re-carpeted. Residents of Amar Enclave and Sugar Mill demanded that the main Sugar Mill Road should be re-carpeted. The residents have to go through a bumpy ride due to potholes on the road.

“The road alongside the sugar mill is in a pathetic condition. The sewer is also choked and dirty water accumulates on the road. Commuters, residents and shopkeepers in the market face inconvenience. The MC should re-carpet the road,” said Sanjiv, a resident.

Meanwhile, the former councillor stated that the road had been widened and would be re-carpeted soon