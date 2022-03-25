KNOW YOUR MLA

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu, AAP MLA, Amritsar West

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 24

Riding on the strong undercurrent in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party before the recently held Assembly poll, Dr Jasbir Singh not only won the seat, but also toppled the three-time MLA and former national vice-chairman of National SC Commission Raj Kumar Verka.

He was among the top contenders who defeated his opponent and a Congress heavyweight by the biggest margin in Punjab. He polled 69,251 votes against Raj Kumar Verka’s 25,338 votes. In the most decisive mandate, he won by a margin of 43,913 votes having a vote percentage of 58.39 per cent.

During previous Assembly poll in 2017, AAP had a vote percentage of just 23.17 per cent, while Verka had a percentage of 48.60 per cent. Verka won from Amritsar West constituency since it was declared reserved in 2012. Earlier, too, the seat remained with Congress candidate Om Parkash Soni.

Having no background in politics, Dr Jasbir was known in the area for his social work. He has been working as a medical practitioner for the last 16 years and was currently working as a Senior Medical Officer at a reputed private hospital in the Putlighar area in the constituency. He did his Bachelor of Eastern Medicine and Surgery from Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Uttarakhand in 2007.

“It was the love of people who pushed me to join politics for serving society in a better way and therefore, I joined AAP as people were disappointed with the anti-people policies of traditional parties, including the Congress and SAD,” Dr Jasbir said. People have great expectations from AAP and it is my priority to fulfil the promises made to public before the elections.

Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu (44)

Party: Aam Aadmi Party

Constituency: Amritsar West

Votes polled: 69,251

Vote margin: 43,913

Vote percentage: 58.39

Defeated: Raj Kumar Verka (Congress)

Priorities

The common man in my constituency is worried about rampant drug abuse, high unemployment following closure of industrial units besides rising crime rate. Therefore, I have a clear vision of making my constituency in the holy city crime and drug-free. As AAP did in Delhi, we will improve the health infrastructure and education status in Punjab. — Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu, AAP MLA, Amritsar West

