Amritsar: Wheat crop with more moisture content hindering procurement

Amritsar, April 23
The district administration has appealed to the farmers not to bring wheat crop with moisture content more than the permissible limit to the grain markets. In a meeting held here today, the officials of Mandi Board informed Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori about the problems faced by procurement agencies due to more moisture content in the wheat grains.
The officials feared that if the farmers continue to bring produce with more moisture, it would soon cause a shortage of space at the grain markets and affect the procurement process.
On this, Deputy Commissioner Thori asked the officials involved in the procurement process to ensure that farmers only bring fully ripened crop which has moisture content of less than 12 per cent.
The recent showers in the region which continued in the city on Tuesday morning, has created alarm among the wheat growers and it is feared that it would hasten the harvesting. The district agriculture officials stated that panic harvesting due to unfavourable weather conditions would go against the farmers as they would not be able to sell their crop.
Agriculture experts stated that though it had rained on many occasions in the past few days, it had not caused any adverse effect on the wheat crop as the showers were scanty.
Meanwhile, grain markets in the district witnessed the arrival of 27,884 metric tonnes of wheat on Tuesday. With this, the total arrival so far has reached 69,805 MT with a total procurement of 47,254 MT out of which 41,768 MT has been procured by government agencies. With this, nearly 68 per cent of the wheat crop has been procured.
Mandi Board officials stated that most of the unsold crop is the stock with more moisture content. They stated that if farmers bring ‘dry’ crop to the market, it would be procured instantly, without any delay.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...